PRACTIFI SUSTAINS STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM WITH NEW HIRES ACROSS TEAMS

Seasoned Executives Bring Unparalleled Expertise in Sales and Project Management to Practifi's Team

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, today announced the continued build-out of its sales and consulting teams with the appointment of its newest members. The latest additions to the Practifi team collectively underscore the wealth management solutions provider's growing presence among financial firms, where demand for a customized and sophisticated platform is on the rise amid increased regulations and industry requirements.

Adrian Johnstone, President, and Co-Founder at Practifi, said, "We are pleased to welcome this highly talented cohort of senior professionals to our team. As a group, Practifi's newest members hold the key to amplifying the core strengths of the firm's suite of products. Their previous experience developing solutions in the wealth management space to help financial professionals keep up with ever-changing industry dynamics will define the next chapter of Practifi's continued expansion."

Practifi's new hires come from across North America, and hold a track record of bringing to market the latest innovations for wealth managers:

Brooke McNally , based in St. Augustine, Florida , joins Practifi as Account Executive. Brooke brings deep expertise in data analysis that serves to extract client insights for financial firms. She previously served as vice president of mid-market sales at Skience and joined Practifi for the firm's transparency and drive for innovation.

Mike Mackey , based in Chicago, Illinois , joins Practifi as Account Executive. Mike brings over 30 years of industry experience and sales expertise. Mike joins Practifi from Skience where he served as a vice president and prior to that, served as senior vice president at Morningstar.

Jen Mysliwicz , based in Boston, Massachusetts , joins Practifi as Account Executive. Jen brings over 10 years of combined sales experience within the financial services and software industry. She previously served as vice president, enterprise accounts at Naviplan, now part of InvestCloud.

Gabe Babi , based in Toronto, Ontario , joins Practifi as an Implementation Consultant. Gabe previously served as senior project manager at SS&C Salentica, where he was in charge of implementations of Salesforce technology solutions for wealth management clients.

Jenna Taddeo , based in Jacksonville, Florida , joins Practifi as Business Analyst. At SS&C Salentica, Jenna managed a team of consultants and provided product support for clients seeking customized solutions.

Michael Boone , also based in Jacksonville, Florida , joins Practifi's Professional Services team as Business Analyst. At SS&C Salentica, Michael was tasked with mentoring junior project consultants and data engineers and was responsible for CRM migration best practices.

Emily Wilcox, Chief Operations Officer of Practifi, concluded, "As our firm continues to attract the best talent, we will provide the most intuitive and user-friendly technology hub for professionals who put their clients first. I extend my warmest welcome to our newest members and look forward to powering new possibilities for Practifi and our clients, together."

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

