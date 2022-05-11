Dugout Mugs Releases Exclusive Jackie Robinson Collection

WINTERHAVEN, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Jackie Robinson's historic debut and breaking of the color barrier 75 years ago, Dugout Mugs has created a one-of-a-kind collection to honor his legacy. Dugout Mugs' mission is to celebrate and serve the heroes of the baseball community by creating uniquely fun gifts that bring people closer to the game they love.

Dugout Mugs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dugout Mugs) (PRNewswire)

"Jackie Robinson is a legend in baseball history, for what he did on the field, but his incredible talent on and off the field. To be able to associate our brand with someone of his stature is truly an honor," said Dugout Mugs CEO and Co-Founder Kris Dehnert.

Robinson was born in 1919 in Cairo, Georgia. In high school, he didn't just excel in baseball, but also in football, basketball, and track and field. Due to World War 1, he didn't play baseball between the ages of 21 and 26, but at age 28 on April 15th, he made history when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

In his career, he was named an MLB All-Star 6x and won a World Series in 1954. Robinson is a member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, Major League Baseball All-Century Team, and his number 42 is retired by all MLB Teams.

Several current Major Leaguers including Mychal Givens, Jason Hayward, and Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs as well as MLB veteran Gary Sheffield, showcased their mugs on social media with a note thanking Robinson for being such an influence in their careers and paving the way.

Dugout Mugs is proud to raise a barrel to Jackie and all those in the baseball community. Recently, Dugout Mugs announced that they have teamed up with the National Baseball Hall of Fame (NBHOF) to introduce a line of officially licensed bat barrel mugs.

From the quality and the uniqueness of the products to the individual customer experience, Dugout Mugs reimagined what it means to buy a gift for a baseball fan.

