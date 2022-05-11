Celebrating the Soul of Spring

OAKLAND, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 21st, Alameda Health System Foundation (AHSF) will host the first annual Soul of Spring experience at The Bridge Yard Oakland.

Join us to celebrate those who make such a difference in our lives throughout Alameda County – first responders, businesses that donated to frontline workers, staff that went above and beyond the call of duty, and partners that help advance health equity in our community.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/AHSFSoulofSpring

Kick off the evening with a delightful variety of cocktails and beverages and enjoy delicious culinary dishes and desserts while mingling with friends, colleagues, and guests. A live concert featuring Grammy Award-Winning Motown Legend Thelma Houston, Emcee Miranda Wilson, and DJ J Espinosa will be followed by an After-Party with local Bay Area musical collective Jazz Mafia, hosted by AHSF's Associate Board with Chuy Gomez. A special VIP Reception takes place before the main event by invitation.

In consideration of State and Alameda County COVID protocols, proof of vaccination including booster will be verified and masking is required. Photography and video will be included at this event as well. By purchasing a ticket, you have been fully informed of your consent, waiver of liability, and release before entering the event.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered system of care. AHS's mission—Caring, Healing, Teaching, Serving All—reflects its commitment to promoting wellness, eliminating disparities, and optimizing the health of all residents of Alameda County. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

About Alameda Health System Foundation

Alameda Health System Foundation (AHSF) is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Federal Tax ID 94-3103136) that serves Alameda Health System (AHS), Alameda County's patient and family-centered safety net health care system. The mission of AHSF focuses on advancing health equity. Key priorities include increasing access to quality care, addressing unmet social needs, and building a community-centered workforce. For more information, visit FoundationAHS.org.

