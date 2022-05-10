Zimmer Biomet Debuts First-of-its-Kind Artificial Intelligence Capabilities for Omni™ Suite Intelligent Operating Room

Artificial Intelligence-Based Object Recognition Automates Manual Tasks and Data Collection to Optimize Operating Room Workflow Efficiency

WARSAW, Ind., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today introduced the availability of new artificial intelligence¹ (AI) capabilities within Omni™ Suite, an intelligent operating room (OR) designed to optimize surgical workflow and procedural efficiency by automating manual tasks and streamlining unnecessary technology and redundant hardware. The new AI feature uses cameras to automatically recognize and timestamp key OR workflow milestones, including patient entry and exit, door count, the start and stop of anesthesia, surgery and cleaning. Surgical teams are guided through a process to help optimize OR workflow based on real-time access to workflow metrics.

"Omni Suite is more than just another manual integration solution – it is a smart system designed to work with OR staff throughout the procedure," said Robert Kraal, Vice President and General Manager, Connected Health at Zimmer Biomet. "Now, with this new feature, surgical teams can utilize and rely on Omni Suite's AI capabilities to optimize OR workflow. By providing data points that have been historically captured manually, if at all, surgical teams can improve OR workflow and minimize manual activities, allowing more time for patient care."

Omni Suite's AI feature further expands the AI capabilities of ZBEdge™, a suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies designed to deliver transformative data-powered clinical insights with the goal of improving patient outcomes. Last month, ZBEdge added powerful predictive analytics capabilities with WalkAI™, an AI model to predict post-operative gait (walking) speed recovery progress after hip or knee surgery.

"Omni Suite's latest feature further enhances the value and utility of the Omni Suite platform while adding AI capabilities to strengthen our ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer, Zimmer Biomet. "Omni Suite, along with the smart, digital and robotic solutions that make up ZBEdge, allow us to create value innovation that unlocks data-driven insights to enhance the surgical experience for surgeons, care teams and patients."

Omni Suite's AI feature is now available in the United States. For more information on Omni Suite's AI offerings, visit https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/products-and-solutions/specialties/intelligent-integration.html.

¹ The AI was developed to support the existing administrative tasks to enhance the efficiency of the OR workflow. The AI does not function to support any clinical decisions.

