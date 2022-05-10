THE YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SYNDICATE: Jim Riley partners with Rod Kuntz and Rachel Svoboda to establish exclusive community for entrepreneurs

THE YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SYNDICATE: Jim Riley partners with Rod Kuntz and Rachel Svoboda to establish exclusive community for entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Riley, Rod Kuntz, and Rachel Svoboda are entrepreneurs and social influencers who have built multiple businesses and recently announced a join venture named The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.). As Jim Riley explains, this "The YES learning program is geared toward multiple ages and learning styles." Kuntz expands that "It's perfect for people with an interest in entrepreneurship, management, or looking for a career transition." Svoboda explains that "The YES curriculum and community will encourage, support, and help individuals and management teams to build sustainable and valuable enterprises while achieving their vision and objectives."

Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (PRNewswire)

Y.E.S. provides experienced support, motivation, mentoring, & management guidance to entrepreneurs & business leaders.

While The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate promises to help members master excellence in business, there are four focal areas of curriculum being used to maximize impact:

TRAIN…Sharpen your skills and learn new techniques through multiple learning experiences. COACH…Take aspiring youth to the next level with a better understanding of real-world challenges and strategies to get to the top and stay there. INSPIRE…Identify your strengths, interests, instincts, learning style, and weaknesses while learning solutions to unlock your potential. DEVELOP…Find purpose and meaning beyond the walls of institutionalized learning in a safe space to explore ideas, fears, and concerns in a judgment free environment.

"Rod, Rachel, and myself are 1000 percent invested in helping people succeed," Riley says. "We intend to be the global leadership community of extraordinary entrepreneurs and business leaders who come together to become better leaders and better people."

Through a monthly subscription, YES provides a series of online content, group working sessions, plus access to a private closed network for members to engage directly.

About YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SYNDICATE

The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.) provides experienced support, motivation, mentoring, and management guidance to business focused young leaders. Y.E.S. is a digitally based platform to teach people from 15 years old and adults at all different life stages about leadership and entrepreneurial skills. For more information, please visit www.YoungEntrepreneurSyndicate.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Svoboda, Sunday Brunch Agency

rachel@sundaybrunchagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Young Entrepreneur Syndicate