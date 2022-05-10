RATP DEV WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 186

Agreement Contains Substantial Wage, Benefit Increases

VENTURA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers, road supervisors and dispatchers at RATP Dev have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first contract with Teamsters Local 186. The workers provide transit services for the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC).

"This contract will address the most important issues that these workers have been dealing with," said Abel Garcia, Local 186 Secretary-Treasurer. "In addition to the economic benefits, it will reduce turnover and give them a voice on the job. Congratulations to everyone on the negotiating committee who stuck together and worked hard to make this happen."

The workers organized with the Teamsters last year and overcame a tough anti-union campaign on the company's behalf. The contract includes a number of substantial benefits, including significant annual wage increases, more overtime pay, a 401k plan, and improved, more affordable health care.

Luz Marie Gomez has been a bus driver at RATP Dev for over 20 years and she served on the union negotiating committee.

"We got a whole lot of things we didn't have before and moving forward it's going to be great," Gomez said. "It feels wonderful and I'm ecstatic. "A lot of things are going to change, and from here on out things are only going to get better."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura County and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to https://www.teamsterslocal186.org/.

