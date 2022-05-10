Focus V Nabs Turning Point Canada As Exclusive Distributor

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus V line of product offerings is now available in Canada, now exclusively distributed in Canada by Turning Point Brands Canada. The deal means that all Focus V offerings, like the just released CARTA 2, can only be purchased by smoke shops & other retail entities in Canada through Turning Point.

Focus V retains its right to sell direct-to-consumers based in Canada. The deal solidifies Focus V as the leading ancillary cannabis products company with a focus on superior technology.

With the demand for portable smoking & dabbing devices at a record high, the partnership formed organically. With consumers outside of the U.S. turning to hash extracts, both Focus V & Turning Point expects those consumers to rely on heated elements to activate the hash.

"Cannabis concentrates are a rapidly growing niche and the CARTA 2 is the industry's best dab rig", said CEO Sam Jurist. Focus V's core device, the CARTA 2, heats up in 15 seconds, is easy to use & comes in a portable carrying case. "We can't wait to bring our suite of products to international markets."

CARTA'S sleek design, superior technology and performance has seen it draw affinity from a very loyal core base of adult consumers. Combined with TPBC's robust infrastructure and experience building global trademarks in highly regulated markets, the Focus V product line is positioned for aggressive growth in 2022.

"Turning Point Brands Canada remains steadfast in its objective of being a market leader in the cannabis accessory category in Canada.  We are excited to partner with Focus V to bring yet another segment-leading brand to our portfolio which includes icons such as Zig-Zag, CLIPPER®, Choice Leaf, HMP, Rebound and Evolve" said Mikail Fancy, Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point Brands Canada.

About SHO Companies
SHO Companies manufactures & distributes equipment & devices utilized to produce or consume solventless cannabis extracts. A leading distributor of ancillary cannabis goods, SHO Companies is an industry leader in cutting edge technology, product development & equipment manufacturing

About Turning Point Brands Canada
Turning Point Brands Canada Corporation is a specialty marketing and distribution firm focused on building brands in the Canadian smoking, vaping and alternative products categories. TPB Canada's management is supported by a team of expert sales associates who serve up to 25,000 traditional retail outlets and newly-established cannabis dispensaries across Canada.

