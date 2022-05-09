Hyperco Launches New Website Featuring New Shopping Experience and Resources for Customers & Dealers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperco, a leading supplier of precision engineered, high-performance suspension springs and components for motorsports, is happy to announce the launch of its all-new website. Built for customers and dealers, the site offers a new look and feel with more access to Hyperco springs and resources than ever before.

Purchase Hyperco springs and accessories online

Our new site will offer an interactive, mobile friendly experience with live customer support to help you search through our online catalog of more than 1,000 springs, kits and accessories. You can now sort our catalog by diameter, length, and rate for our springs or by year, make, and model for UTV kits, all at the click of a mouse.

"We're excited to make it easier than ever for all of customers, new and old, to access Hyperco products," said Justin Cockerham, Hyperco Motorsports Manager. "The site is so easy to use with more access to information and products than we have had in the past. It's going to be a great resource for our customers to find the information and products they need, anywhere around the world."

About Hyperco

Hyperco offers catalog and custom components for the motorsports, street performance, off-road, and powersports markets. Hyperco products have been used in every winning car in the Indianapolis 500 since 1965 and is an official NASCAR Competition Partner, supplying all springs to the NASCAR Cup Series. Our products are made from the highest quality materials, to the tightest tolerances, by the industry's best craftsman. Made in the USA by our state-of-the-art facilities in Logansport, IN, Pontotoc, MS and our new facility in Greer, SC and backed by our industry leading lifetime warranty, visit the new Hypercoils.com to learn more about what we can do you for you!

