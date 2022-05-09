Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.0 billion as of April 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $188 million, partially offset by net inflows of $3 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 3/31/2022 Flows Depreciation Distributions 4/30/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $23,726 ($166) ($1,048) $ - $22,512 Japan Subadvisory 10,692 (98) (377) (84) 10,133 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,538 34 (334) - 6,238 Total Institutional Accounts 40,956 (230) (1,759) (84) 38,883 Open-end Funds 48,105 232 (1,763) (53) 46,521 Closed-end Funds 13,061 1 (412) (51) 12,599 Total AUM $102,122 $3 ($3,934) ($188) $98,003

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

