TACO BELL AND THE TACO BELL FOUNDATION CALL ON YOUNG PEOPLE TO PITCH THEIR IDEAS AND CHANGE THE WORLD

Taco Bell's Chief Impact Officer, Lil Nas X, is supporting the Taco Bell Foundation and partner agency, Ashoka, the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs, to put out a call for game-changing ideas to solve today's most pressing challenges

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Not everyone knows where to begin when they have a game-changing idea, whether it's to address a local community struggle or uproot a systemic issue. Former Taco Bell team member and Chief Impact Officer Lil Nas X knows better than most what it takes to change the norm, push the boundaries of culture and kickstart new ideas. So, he's supporting Taco Bell, the Taco Bell Foundation and Ashoka in launching the Ambition Accelerator, a new program specifically designed to help young people seeking to make change in their communities and around the world.

"For the past 60 years, we've not only focused on craveable and accessible food, but strived to enact change and drive creativity in our team members and our fans," said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell and Vice Chairman of the Taco Bell Foundation Board of Directors. "The Ambition Accelerator is yet another way that we're celebrating innovative thinking with accessibility at the core, and I'm excited to hear the bold ideas of our next generation."

Anyone from the U.S. and all U.S. territories aged 16 to 26 are now able to submit ideas for how to tackle society's most pressing issues—whether it's addressing climate change, advocating for social justice, building a more equitable and inclusive society or solving for other critical issues in their communities. This is a chance to receive mentorship and feedback on their projects, grow their changemaking abilities and potentially win up to $25,000 in funding, plus a trip to Taco Bell's headquarters to pitch their ideas. Both Taco Bell fans and team members are encouraged to participate in the program, following suit with the brand's vision of championing ideas from its people and consumers.

Since its inception 60 years ago, Taco Bell has embraced cultural trends, broken conventions and kick-started movements. Now more than ever, there are global challenges that require not only solutions, but for inspired young people to be equipped with skills and mindsets to tackle these issues. Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation are partnering with Ashoka, the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs, to provide an opportunity for young people to access the resources they need, fuel the ambitions of young leaders and inspire a society that recognizes that the power to shape the future belongs to all of us.

"We have been lucky enough to experience and foster the spectacular ingenuity of young people for decades," said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. "They are changing the world right in front of us, and we have the ability and responsibility to help amplify their efforts, while also learning from them."

The Taco Bell Foundation acknowledges that young people who identify as changemakers, or people with ideas to change the world, often face significant challenges in making their ambitions a reality, especially for Black, LatinX, LGBTQ+, women and other underrepresented groups. The Ambition Accelerator will focus on the challenges that currently impact people of diverse backgrounds, working towards the equitable access that young innovators need to lead society into a better future for all.

"Our goal is to inspire a society that recognizes the power that every individual has to identify problems and take action," said Tia Johnston Brown, Executive Director of Ashoka Youth Years U.S.

Funded by Yum! Brands' Unlocking Opportunity Initiative , this program is open to both the community and Taco Bell team members so they can develop solutions to issues they are passionate about.

"This is a program for the dreamers and disruptors," said Lil Nas X, Chief Impact Officer of Taco Bell. "Be delusional and chase your dreams, and find the right support you need along the way, which just might be from Taco Bell."

Applications are being accepted on https://www.tacobellfoundation.org/ambition-accelerator/ from May 3 through July 21, 2022, with applicants encouraged to apply as a team, as only teams will be eligible for a chance to attend the Taco Bell headquarters summit and to win the grand prize. Ideas will be evaluated on criteria that includes creativity, commitment and connection to the issues they are tackling. All applicants will receive feedback on their ideas, will be invited to virtual learning sessions to deepen their changemaking knowledge and will connect with like-minded peers.

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps America's young people pursue their educational goals and career aspirations. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $130 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Taco Bell's Twitter, Taco Bell News' Twitter, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs—individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,600 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone is a Changemaker—a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where every individual has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org. Follow Ashoka on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for updates.

