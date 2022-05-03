River Rock Casino to See Rock-Solid Performance with OPTX

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the award-winning gaming solutions company, announced that it has added Geyersville, CA's River Rock Casino to its rapidly expanding book of business.

OPTX is bringing its full suite of player development, slots, and artificial intelligence products to River Rock Casino. OPTX was founded by casino professionals with a determination to be nothing short of unbeatable. "We needed a best-in-class product to assist our player development and slot teams," said Sue Ascanio, CEO of River Rock Casino. "OPTX is the product we have been searching for to provide easy-to-use solutions that will have our team working smarter, not harder."

"We are proud to be partnering with River Rock Casino," said OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara. "Our objective at OPTX is to provide properties with actionable data that translates to actual results. We call OPTX the operator's data-driven decision-making co-pilot. Welcome to the team, River Rock!"

OPTX boasts a trusted team of solutions-focused creators who employ strategies to enhance all realms of the casino experience. Designed to evolve with data and react to operations in real-time, OPTX enhances best practices, eliminates inefficiency, and helps casino operations of all sizes create a sustainable competitive advantage.

OPTX addresses the unique challenges operators face through modern technology. The software provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. The data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability; all within one integrated software solution.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

