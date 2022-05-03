ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a Finance-as-a-Service and Technology-as-a-Service provider focused on delivering technology-enabled, cloud-based finance and accounting, and technology services, announces the acquisition of Detroit-based Apparatus Solutions ("Apparatus"), a strong team of professionals with over 50 years of collective experience supporting the unique financial and talent strategy needs of the non-profit community. With this acquisition, Quatrro takes another big step towards its goal of being the largest provider of back-office services to the non-profit community.

Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires Detroit Based Apparatus Solutions (PRNewswire)

This acquisition is part of Quatrro's strategy of providing non-profit clients nationwide with traditional accounting, financial reporting and compliance, strategic CFO, and human capital management solutions that meet their unique needs. "The addition of Apparatus continues our strategy of growing Quatrro's services to non-profits nationwide. This is a very exciting time for our team in building and expanding our national presence and delivery capabilities. We are pleased to welcome Paul and his very tenured and experienced team to the Quatrro family. Paul has an impressive background and understanding of the non-profit community," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro.

"Apparatus represents Quatrro's third add-on acquisition in the non-profit arena and fourth add-on overall. Trivest and VSS continue to be impressed by the team's ability to pursue exceptional organic and inorganic growth," said Mario Masrieh, Principal at Trivest Partners.

Following the acquisition, Apparatus plans to leverage Quatrro's demonstrated scalability and expertise to continue to service clients on a local, regional, and national level. "We are thrilled to join the Quatrro family," stated Paul Trulik, Apparatus' Founder and CEO. "Given our shared goals and passion for the non-profit community we will continue to bring exceptional services to organizations in Greater Detroit, Michigan, and nationwide. I am honored to join Quatrro's team and am looking forward to the value and impact this partnership will bring."

