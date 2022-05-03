Paier College to Offer New Marketing and Communication Degrees

Three new undergraduate degrees use real-world experiences to prepare students to pursue career opportunities in growing field of marketing and communication

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paier College today announced it is now offering three new undergraduate degrees in the field of marketing and communication. The programs added include bachelor's degrees in Marketing, Mass Communication, and Digital Marketing. Students will be able to enroll in these programs for the 2022-23 academic year, scheduled to begin in August 2022.

These new degrees are the latest of several programs Paier College has added since the move to its new seaside campus in Bridgeport in the Fall of 2021. In March 2022, Paier was approved to offer master's degrees in Global Media & Communication Studies and Design Management. In January 2022, Paier announced programs in Web Application Design and Mobile Application Design.

"Marketing and communication are two fields that we know are expected to grow over the next several years, and that made expanding our academic offerings in these areas an easy decision," said Joseph M. Bierbaum, president of Paier College. "The addition of these programs is part of our strategy to continue to add programs that align with our mission as an institution and provide our graduates with the tools they need to pursue the careers of tomorrow. We continue to look to employment trends to be sure we are offering our students the best paths to successful futures."

Paier College's Marketing program follows an interdisciplinary approach, highlighting behavioral analysis, decision-making theory, research, and the application of managerial techniques to marketing problems. Graduates of this program can pursue careers in management, advertising, sales, market research, public relations, retail markets, and media services.

The Digital Marketing Communication program is designed for the 21st Century marketer, offering students the ability to execute real-world digital marketing campaigns, and to understand the way today's consumers and businesses make their purchasing decisions. Courses help students learn effective messaging, audience engagement, and creative implementation through the production of integrated client campaigns across traditional and digital media. Students graduate from the program with digital proficiency, a strategic marketing mindset, and the skills they need to be an effective communicator in the digital realm.

The Mass Communication program at Paier College offers concentrations in Advertising, Digital & Social Media, International Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, and Sports Communication. Students benefit from learning the hands-on, real-world skills and practical experience needed to become skilled and effective media practitioners. Graduates leave with the foundation they need to pursue careers in digital media, social media, public relations, advertising, journalism, broadcasting, corporate communication, and event planning.

Both the Marketing and Communication Departments at Paier College are led by Chair Susan Katz, an award-winning writer, producer, director, and creative lead with over 25 years' experience serving Fortune 500 corporations, marketing and advertising agencies, and political campaigns with concept development through completion services in digital and traditional media—web, film, video, radio, and print.

About Paier College

Founded in 1946, Paier College engages and inspires students by fostering intellectual curiosity and innovation through a curriculum that promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and collaboration. Paier College educates students in disciplines including illustration, graphic design, interior design, and photography in a personalized manner that prepares them for careers that meet the evolving needs of society. Paier College alumni have gone on to establish award-winning marketing agencies, illustrate children's books, and create internationally recognized logos, among other achievements. For more information, visit www.paier.edu.

