The Kinetix Group's Co-Founder and President, Sarah McNulty, Featured on SHEconomics

"I am humbled and honored to be included amongst such accomplished women," said McNulty. "I've built TKG with my business partner John Strapp, and we're very fortunate to have the support of a fantastic executive committee and extraordinary staff. Although the success of TKG has most certainly been a team effort, I love that SHEconomics provides a platform for female entrepreneurs to share their stories and perhaps provide some encouragement or inspiration to other women who might be looking to start their own business."

During the segment, McNulty talked about building a positive environment at TKG by crystallizing values in the workplace, knowing the talent on her team, and finding a reliable support network.

"The people are our product," commented McNulty. "I come at it from the voice of not the black and white financial model but the surround sound about the culture and the person and the work that's involved in doing something."

"From day one, Sarah has set a tone for the organization–one that encourages creativity and looks to draw out and capitalize on people's strengths. She incorporates the mantra 'we are better together' into her everyday work life and that really goes a long way in terms of building camaraderie amongst the team," said Merissa Oliver, executive vice president and the company's first hire.

Those aspects inform TKG's core messaging–Deeply Informed and Trusted to Deliver–and guide the company as a health care consultancy and agency.

The Kinetix Group

The Kinetix Group (TKG) is a full-service hybrid agency-consultancy that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the health care ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com .

