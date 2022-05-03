Kambi Group PLC Signs Mobile Sportsbook Agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment in Ontario, Canada

The world's trusted sports betting partner will support MGE's PlayFallsview online mobile sportsbook brand following the regulated market opening in April

UNCASVILLE, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kambi Group plc, the world's trusted sports betting supplier, has entered into an agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) to provide its market-leading online mobile sportsbook to the operator's Fallsview Casino brand in Ontario, Canada.

The multi-year deal will see MGE leverage Kambi's award-winning technology and mobile sports betting offering, which includes its unparalleled ice hockey product and expansive Bet Builder capability, for its PlayFallsview online mobile sportsbook brand.

Operated by MGE, Fallsview Casino is the largest gaming resort facility in Canada, and one of the most recognisable gaming brands in the country, with its online brand to launch following the opening of the newly regulated Ontario market last month.

The long-term agreement further strengthens Kambi's presence across North America where it is currently live in 17 US states and recently launched in Ontario on the first day that the regulated market went live.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, said: "The Canadian market, and Ontario in particular, is full of potential for Kambi and our partners so I am pleased to have agreed this partnership with Mohegan and its Fallsview online mobile brand.

"I look forward to the combination of our industry-leading mobile sportsbook and the prominent Fallsview name as together we bring players in Ontario all the excitement of single and in-game wagering along with the unrivalled bet combinability our sportsbook offers."

Rich Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital for MGE, said: "It's an exciting time for the mobile gaming industry as sports betting continues to grow, and we're thrilled to be entering into another partnership with Kambi Group plc with the launch of PlayFallsview online mobile sportsbook.

"Once launched, this will mark MGE's first online mobile gaming product outside of the United States and we're really looking forward to our partnership with Kambi Group on this new venture."

ABOUT KAMBI

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 40-plus customers include ATG, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0) 8 121 576 90

ABOUT MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA.

Investor relations Media Media Mia Nordlander Peter Ranere Cody Chapman SVP Investor Relations, PR and Communications Public Relations Manager, Kambi Manager, Kambi MGE Mia.Nordlander@kambi.com Peter.Ranere@kambi.com codychapman@mohegangaming.com Mobile: +44 (0) 7850 910 933 Mobile: +1 (302) 505 0958 Office: +1 (860) 862 4819 Office: +44 203 318 6279





