Everside Health Announces Launch of Comprehensive Prescription Solution, TotalRx

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everside Health, LLC, a leading national direct primary care provider, today announced the launch of TotalRx by Everside Health (TotalRx), a comprehensive prescription solution service offering affordable access to prescription medications and personalized consultations. TotalRx enables large companies, labor unions, school systems, municipalities and other employers to offer a comprehensive formulary for their workforces, including affordable access to generic, brand and specialty drugs; convenient and flexible distribution; direct-to-patient education through clinical pharmacists; and advanced analytics. On average, the TotalRx program saves patients over $150 per year on prescription medication and employers 15% annually on medication costs.

Chris Miller, CEO of Everside Health, said, "With the U.S. spending more than $1,125 per person on prescribed medicines per year, per capita, and with more than three in four adults agreeing that prescription drugs are unaffordable, we knew something had to be done. We created TotalRx as a holistic, affordable solution that improves patient health by making medication adherence easier at every stage of the process."

Details of the TotalRx program include:

More affordable prescriptions: Unlike similar industry offerings that utilize average wholesale pricing, TotalRx is based on lowest net cost for brand, generic and specialty prescriptions, irrespective of how members receive their medication. Importantly, employers are only billed when medications are dispensed, not when they are stocked in health centers.

Convenient and flexible distribution: Patients can access to their medications by their preferred method, whether onsite at an Everside Health center, through home delivery or from a network of select retail pharmacies.

Direct-to-patient education: Members with complex prescription needs can access virtual consultations with a clinical pharmacist, who also coordinates any recommended prescription changes with the prescribing provider, providing personalized guidance on the most effective medications for their health needs.

Susan Kinzler, Executive Vice President of Everside Health, said, "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20 to 30 percent of new prescriptions are never filled, and 50% of the time, medication is not taken as prescribed. Given these concerning statistics, we developed TotalRx to help drive better medication compliance, which ultimately supports improved health and better clinical outcomes for our patients. With all of our offerings, the concept of TotalRx is rooted in increased accessibility, decreased cost and the highest quality of care."

Everside Health offers preventive health services that treat the whole person and not just their symptoms, including mental and occupational health, to onsite or near-site employer workforces, as well as virtually. This approach has been successful in helping employees better manage a wide array of costly, chronic health problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. On average, employers on the Everside program save 17% on claims costs by year three and 31% by year five, based on a retrospective claims analysis conducted by the company.

Companies looking to learn more about TotalRx by Everside Health and get in touch with a representative may visit www.EversideHealth.com/TotalRx.

About Everside Health

Everside Health is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating 375+ health centers in 34 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

