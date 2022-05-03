Epson Receipt Printers Integrated into New All-in-One mPOS Peripheral Solution - The Architect by apg

Now Available mPOS System with Epson POS Printer Supports SpacePole Ergonomic Accessories to Fit Retail and Hospitality Checkout Needs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality and retail stores witnessed the most disruption from the sudden shifts in the past couple of years, causing businesses to look for new ways to enhance in-store shopping experiences. Epson, a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, today announced its POS receipt printers can be integrated into the now available mPOS peripheral solution – The Architect™ by apg®. This all-in-one mPOS peripheral integrated solution built by apg, a world leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality cash management solutions help meet the needs of businesses in today's everchanging environment. A video showcasing product benefits can be seen here.

The Architect™ by apg® is an all-in-one mPOS peripheral integrated solution built by apg seamlessly integrates Epson's POS printers to help meet the needs of businesses in today’s everchanging environment. (PRNewswire)

The Epson TM-m30II POS receipt printer or OmniLink® TM-m50 thermal printer seamlessly combine with the Architect when positioned between the optional Architect Tech Mounts. The Tech Mounts easily connect to the customer-facing side of the Architect Topper. When positioned down Tech Mounts can provide a base for SpacePole® peripheral mounts and when positioned open they act as accessory cups for items like pens, sanitizer and more. The sleek Architect design integrates into a modern tablet-based or touch screen POS environment that hospitality and retail settings require. Designed to boost business efficiency, the system offers extensive cable management routes, hiding a variety of interface cables and peripheral power supplies.

"apg is committed to delivering innovative POS solutions that solve industry challenges and address our customer's needs," said Bob Stone, global vice president of product, apg. "The collaboration with our valued partner Epson makes the most of the natural synergies between our great companies and we are honored to help provide this fully integrated mPOS solution that will help hospitality and retail businesses thrive today and into the future."

The system's compact yet configurable design reduces peripheral clutter at the retail checkout. The Architect is sized and is designed exclusively for use with apg's Minota® cash drawer. Integrated Epson printers deliver robust connectivity, data communication and tablet charging in a sleek, compact, modern design. The system is also compatible with SpacePole POS mounting solutions for tablet, payment and other peripheral devices.

"There is no doubt that the rules of retail and hospitality have been rewritten these past few years and businesses are looking for unique POS solutions that will increase efficiencies and customer satisfaction," said Frank Anzures, product manager, Business Systems, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's POS receipt printers are designed to deliver value, results and reliability."

Availability

The new all-in-one mPOS full integration system is now available through major POS distributors and resellers. For more information, visit https://www.apgsolutions.com/products/integration-systems/architect/#video.

For more information on Epson's full line of mobile POS printer solutions, visit http://www.epson.com/mseries.

About apg®

apg® believes that brick-and-mortar retail connects people to their community, to each other, and drives business success. For more than 40 years, the company has supplied communities and their retail and hospitality businesses with cash drawers through various partner channels.

Today apg® is a leading global manufacturer of best-in-class cash management solutions and POS peripherals whose products improve the daily lives of retail and hospitality providers in over 90 countries. apg®'s solutions help retailers simplify their day-to-day operations, overcome challenges, ensure a strong future, and help them remain connected to the community by enhancing the customer experience.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.