Dell Technologies Storage Software Innovations Power New Levels of Automation, Security and Multi-Cloud Flexibility

More than 500 Dell storage portfolio software advancements improve intelligence, automation, data mobility and security across clouds, on-premises and edge environments with no additional cost to existing customers

Dell PowerStore enhancements deliver up to 50% better application performance, 66% more capacity, enterprise file enhancements and new VMware integrations

Dell PowerMax software increases cyber resilience, doubles performance of new end-to-end NVMe architecture, and automates storage operations

Dell PowerFlex introduces file services to simplify workload consolidation and adds file support for all major container orchestration platforms

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is enhancing software across its industry-leading1 storage portfolio, driving increased intelligence, automation, cyber resiliency and multi-cloud flexibility.

"Organizations all over the world look to Dell to help them move faster while turning their data into a competitive advantage," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We're delivering major software innovation across our portfolio to help customers make the most of their data and resources."

Introducing Dell storage software innovations

More than 500 software advancements across Dell PowerStore, PowerMax and PowerFlex deliver faster data insights, better multi-cloud data control and increased cyber resiliency at no cost to existing customers. These advancements are the latest examples of Dell storage software innovation following the introduction of Project Alpine, which will bring the enterprise capacity, performance and protection of Dell storage software to public clouds.

"IQVIA uses the power of data science to help customers accelerate clinical development and healthcare outcomes," said Ken Boyer, director of global storage, IQVIA. "Driving transformative outcomes requires an infrastructure partner just as focused on innovation. Dell Technologies storage delivers the automation, security, performance and scale we need as we reimagine life sciences."

Dell PowerStore, the fastest ramping new architecture in company history, will deliver up to a 50%2 mixed workload performance boost and up to 66%3 greater capacity. Customers can better plan business continuity strategies with software-only high availability metro replication configured in as few as five clicks. Additional software advancements make it possible for organizations to:

Better support and secure file workloads with file level retention, native file replication and support for third-party file monitoring and ransomware protection.

Take advantage of deeper VMware integrations including improved VMware vSphere ® Virtual Volumes ™ (vVols) latency and performance plus simplified disaster recovery with vVols replication, VM-level snapshots and fast clones.

Maximize performance of new hardware with end-to-end NVMe support and increased networking speeds.

Dell PowerMax, the world's most secure, mission-critical storage,4 will introduce cyber resiliency advancements including cyber vaults for traditional and mainframe deployments. CloudIQ ransomware capabilities help detect cyberattacks early to minimize exposure and speed recovery. PowerMax now offers up to 65 million secure snapshots to improve cyber recovery and increases efficiency with new 4:1 data reduction guarantee.5 Additional software-driven updates help organizations:

Increase productivity with automated storage operations such as multi-array smart provisioning, workload optimization, and health monitoring and remediation.

Quickly move data to public clouds with faster cloud snapshot shipping and recovery, built-in high availability to minimize downtime and easy restore of cloud-based object storage data.

Experience double the performance6 with up to 50% better response times7 in demanding application and mainframe environments on two new NVMe-based PowerMax models. Anytime Upgrade customers are eligible for non-disruptive upgrades.

Dell PowerFlex software-defined infrastructure will consolidate traditional and modern workloads with new file services that allow for unified block and file capabilities on a single platform. PowerFlex simplifies multi-cloud and DevOps with the broadest file and block8 support for all major Kubernetes and container orchestration platforms from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Red Hat, SUSE and VMware. Additional updates allow customers to:

Realize greater TCO savings by consolidating traditional and containerized workloads using unified block and file storage services across bare metal and virtualized deployments.

Simplify PowerFlex deployment through NVMe-over-TCP connectivity with consistent standards-based storage networking.

Streamline operations with new unified compute, storage and system lifecycle management capabilities within PowerFlex Manager software.

"Organizations are increasingly seeking IT infrastructure that delivers a cloud-like experience wherever their data lives," said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. "Dell has designed these sweeping software and hardware enhancements across its comprehensive, multi-cloud infrastructure portfolio to deliver that experience with greater automation, security and control."

"Our customers choose Dell Technologies storage because it is trusted and delivers meaningful innovation that helps organizations keep pace with the changing business and IT landscape," said Mike Heintzelman, vice president, Advanced Solutions, TD Synnex. "The significant software innovations introduced across the Dell storage portfolio will help organizations simplify IT operations, innovate securely and get more value from their data."

Dell PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerFlex advancements have planned global availability in the third quarter of 2022.

