David C Cook Equips Churches to Extend Faith Formation Beyond Sundays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David C Cook is reinventing the way kids and families engage in the Bible, and extending faith formation beyond the church walls through a new customizable digital tool kit, Wonder Ink. Created by ministry practitioners and discipleship thought leaders to fit the needs of today's church, Wonder Ink empowers families and invites children to experience the wonder of God every day in every way.

"We think Sunday morning is just the starting point when it comes to Sunday school curriculum for kids," said Jana Zachman, senior vice president of Services and Innovation for David C Cook and children's ministry leader for her local church. "As more families have become active digital participants in church and Sunday school over the past few years, we intentionally designed Wonder Ink to bridge the gap between church and home, so kids can engage in God's word anytime, anywhere. It's our goal for Wonder Ink to spark curiosity and guide children on a journey of faith through the wonder of God."

Wonder Ink's digital suite of resources connects Sundays to Mondays with Wonder@home, including online portals individualized for parents and children. The curriculum includes customizable multimedia lessons, activities, videos, music, and a developmental tool set to motivate, engage and train volunteers. With a digital platform for in-person and online participation, children's ministry leaders can easily track engagement and build community.

Wonder Ink's collaborative, community-building tool kit equips churches and volunteers with curriculum for preschool and elementary-aged kids that comprehensively explores the big questions and big ideas of the entire Bible through a four-part journey of curiosity, belief, faith and identity.

"Kids need space to encounter God and see their place in His big story. With so much coming at our kids, they are desperate to encounter something real, something that answers their question of 'So what?'," said Kirsten Hitchcock, children's pastor at The Practice Church in South Barrington, Illinois. "Wonder Ink provides that necessary space with a solid biblical foundation and invites kids to know God, His story and their place within it."

Features of Wonder Ink's curriculum and tool kit include:

A three-year, 52-week sequence developed in themed units that is four to eight weeks in length.

A comprehensive thematic exploration of the big questions and big ideas of the entire Bible.

Curriculum that supports early childhood (ages 3 to 5) and elementary grades in both large and small group Sunday school models.

Lesson templates designed for easy customization to fit a group's unique needs.

The curriculum is available by visiting wonderink.org .

David C Cook is a global nonprofit equipping individuals and church leaders with vital learning and worship resources. David C Cook's desire is for individuals and faith groups to experience the transforming power of the gospel through music and media that fit the culture, language and spiritual needs of their communities.

David C Cook was founded in Chicago, Illinois, in 1875 by David Caleb Cook, a businessman who began publishing pamphlets on lessons and songs that equipped local churches for ministry to children displaced by the Great Chicago Fire. Over the years, David C Cook has grown from a Sunday school curriculum publisher to one of the world's largest providers of dynamic and relevant media, as well as music designed to equip the global church and individuals with creative, Christian content.

