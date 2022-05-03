CruxOCM Announces Momentum Led by Talent Growth in Q1 2022

Despite the Great Resignation, O&G control room software company sees a 58% uptick in hires compared to Q1 2021

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CruxOCM , the pioneer of robotic industrial process automation (RIPA™) for oil and gas operations, announced today that it has recorded a 58% talent growth in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, hiring new employees across the engineering (both software and process control engineers), product management, design, sales, operations and deployment departments.

Since the beginning of 2022, CruxOCM has seen an increase in inbounds looking to join the company, with offices in both Canada and US. With its strong product-market fit, competitive offerings, and great trajectory, CruxOCM has become attractive to those who want to make a difference and lead change across the industry.

"I'm impressed at the pace of our growing team and plan to carry the momentum forward into the next quarter," said Jay Hum, VP of Product at CruxOCM.

"Over the last quarter, we have tripled our sales team to handle the leads we have," Adam Marsden, Chief Revenue Officer at CruxOCM. "The pandemic and remote working initiative have not affected our hiring process, which not many companies can say. We have a strong belief in transparency on how much candidates can expect to make in salary and data used to determine what the best salary bands are. We have and will continue to hire people who genuinely care about the infrastructure we are building."

At CruxOCM, it is required to have high levels of trust, psychological safety, and open communication to build a high-performing team. Over the remainder of the year, CruxOCM plans to continue its rapid growth by expanding its search for experienced workers to join the team across different areas without having to commit long-term to a specific location.

About CruxOCM

Crux Operations Control Management Limited (CruxOCM) delivers innovative operations control management software that crushes the complexity and inefficiencies associated with standard operations control rooms. From maximizing & optimizing flow rates to streamlining critical start-up and shut-down procedures, CruxOCM helps energy companies achieve a step-change transformation of their operations control systems and delivers dramatic results that reduce risk and increase competitiveness, growth, and profitability. CruxOCM's RIPA™ software platform offers superior execution of control room operations and scalable architecture to help clients stay ahead of rapid change. For more information, visit cruxocm.com.

