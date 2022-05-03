CORCORAN WELCOMES FIRST AFFILIATE IN STATE OF WASHINGTON

Bothell based firm to now operate as Corcoran Lifestyle Properties

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its newest affiliate and entrance into the state of Washington with the launch of Corcoran Lifestyle Properties, owned and led by Stephanie and Keoki McCarthy, based in Bothell, Washington. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks another significant region for the firm, now serving the greater Seattle area from Snohomish to Thurston counties.

Uniquely set on the edge of Seattle's metropolitan area and the lush Washington wilderness, Bothell is home to a wonderful assortment of unique dining, whimsical shops, and craft breweries, and closely neighbors the state's finest wineries in Woodinville. Ranked as one of the best places to live in the state of Washington by Niche and straddling the best of both worlds with unparalleled nature and vibrant city environments, Bothell is an ideal match for the Corcoran brand's rapidly expanding affiliate network.

"Establishing the brand in Washington State is a pivotal moment in growing our west coast footprint, and I'm thrilled that we're sharing in this milestone with Stephanie, Keoki, and their very talented agents," said Liebman. "The decision to enter Bothell and the greater Seattle area was a very intentional and strategic one. With all that the region has to offer in both eager clientele and being a beautiful place to live, I'm confident that Corcoran Lifestyle Properties will exemplify the best of the brand as we make a name for ourselves in Washington."

Stephanie and Keoki McCarthy have been involved in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. Before starting their own firm in 2001, McCarthy Real Estate, Stephanie built her skillset in escrow, title, and even mergers and acquisitions. Today, the duo, formerly associated with Real Living Northwest Realtors, prides themselves on the special culture that has become the driving force of their strength in business. Furthermore, their focus on work/life balance for both themselves and their agents keeps them on a strong path of continued development.

"Corcoran's brand, particularly as a woman-run business, is completely in line with who we are and what we stand for. We are a boutique operation that invests a lot of time in our marketing and how the client feels – so we were incredibly excited to be the first firm to bring the Corcoran brand to the state of Washington," said Stephanie McCarthy. "We are based just minutes from Seattle – a metropolitan market with global appeal – and are thrilled to be joining forces with a group that will allow us to grow our brand in a way we haven't been able to do before," added Keoki McCarthy.

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

