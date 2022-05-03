BRAND NEW APARTMENTS COME TO AMBLER

AMBLER, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambler, PA is getting ready to welcome its first new apartment community in over 50 years. While the construction of the property is moving quickly, the path to this stage of the project is an incredible story of a community coming together to bring its vision to life.

Partially covered patio complete with grilling stations, TVs, lounge seating, dining space, fire pits, and warm bistro lighting (PRNewswire)

25+ years ago, Ambler was a blighted community with multiple abandoned industrial facilities. Ambler was in economic decline and was suffering from the relics of its industrial past. Through dedication and focus, members of the Ambler Borough worked diligently to attract commerce, retail, dining, arts, and culture to Ambler, transforming the town into the thriving community it is today.

Summit Realty Advisors is developing the last piece needed to complement Ambler's revitalization - housing. In 2020, the firm broke ground on The Crossings at Ambler Station, a brand new, 114-unit apartment community. The development is under construction and will offer pet-friendly, one and two-bedroom homes ranging from 669 square feet to 1,155 square feet. "I am so grateful Summit Realty was committed to getting this project approved. It's a testament to their unwavering dedication and vision. People are dying to come live in Ambler, but we need apartments for them. I couldn't be more thrilled about The Crossings at Ambler Station," said Liz Wahl Kunzier, Ambler Main Street Manager.

Each apartment will feature exquisite finishes, including stainless steel appliances, wood-plank style flooring, oversized walk-in closets, unique lighting accents, and a washer and dryer. "Being the first new apartment development in Ambler in over 50 years, we had a unique opportunity to establish a new standard for apartment living in the Borough. We wanted to create an environment that would provide our residents with a living experience unlike any other within the Ambler community," explained John Zaharchuk, Principal at Summit Realty Advisors.

The Crossings at Ambler Station boasts an extraordinary amenity package, unrivaled by any other project of its size. Summit Realty has left no stone unturned with the community's stand-out offerings. From lightening the workday with access to conference spaces and Zoom Rooms to a health-club style fitness center, The Crossings at Ambler Station provides best-in-class experiences at every turn. Residents have access to numerous common areas for socializing, a bark park and pet washing station, car wash, package room, and an incredible Village Green with over 23,000 square feet of beautifully landscaped outdoor space.

Perfectly sized for a close-knit neighborhood vibe, The Crossings naturally complements the Ambler scene. Within walking distance of Ambler's main strip, residents can pop over for locally sourced goods, boutique shopping, premier dining, or a night out. The community is conveniently located next to the Ambler Train Station if they want to head into the city.

Scully Company will professionally manage the community, handle all resident programming and customer service, and bring peace of mind with 24-hour emergency maintenance. "We are incredibly excited to be part of this awesome new project that Ambler has needed for a long time. It's a perfect location for development. People will be in walking distance of all Ambler has to offer, even though the community is so well planned they may never want to leave it," Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company, shared.

The Crossings at Ambler Station is on track to welcome its first residents in Fall 2022. For more information, visit TheCrossingsAmbler.com.

About Summit Realty Advisors

Developer

Summit Realty Advisors, LLC is a leading provider of real estate and investment management services. Areas of expertise include land development management, construction management, strategic advisory, and investment. Summit is committed to the development of real estate projects that are responsive to the objectives of their clients and sensitive to the communities and neighborhoods within which they operate. Summit possesses a proven track record of providing innovative, practical, and effective solutions through its team of experienced real estate professionals. For more information, visit SummitRealtyAdvisors.com

About Scully Company

Management Company

Established over seventy years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to the acquisition, development, construction, management, and asset management of apartment communities for institutions, private investors, and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multi-family real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multi-family industry. For more information, visit ScullyCompany.com

Press Contact:

Scully Company

Renee McIntyre

(215) 887-8400

rmcintyre@scullycompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scully Company