ASCO's CancerLinQ® and Atropos Health Collaborate to Harness Real-World Data to Provide Point-of-Care Informatics Consult to Oncologists

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO's CancerLinQ® and Atropos Health announced today a new collaboration that will provide oncology clinicians with the latest real-world evidence available to help inform personalized care and treatment of an individual patient.

Atropos Health and CancerLinQ will work together to provide a "digital consult" to pressing clinical questions that are important in tailoring treatment decisions. Participating clinicians on the CancerLinQ platform will be able to request an on-demand analysis of millions of aggregated de-identified records of similar patient cases and outcomes, which will be delivered within days in the form of a "Prognostogram" report, leveraging best-in-class, peer-reviewed observational research methodologies.

"At CancerLinQ, we are guided by our commitment to deliver solutions to oncologists that improve the quality of care for patients in concrete and measurable ways" Sean Khozin, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of CancerLinQ. "Our collaboration with Atropos Health will enable us to provide high-quality real-world evidence derived from diverse patient populations to help oncologist individualize treatment decisions at the point of care.""

"Atropos Health was founded to bring real-world evidence to providers, where care delivery can be impacted immediately with emerging data sets," said Saurabh Gombar, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder at Atropos Health. "With CancerLinQ, we can bring insights directly to the clinic for vulnerable cancer patients who need personalized, targeted care to maximize the chance of a positive outcome. Our goal is to ensure that this network of physicians has the tools and evidence to identify new treatments and deliver exceptional care to their patients."

CancerLinQ's products and services reflect a deep understanding of the needs of oncologists, cancer centers, and researchers. As a trusted partner to over 100 cancer centers and community oncology practices, CancerLinQ is uniquely positioned to advance precision in cancer care delivery and research.

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician informatics consultation service powered by research-grade real-world evidence. Using anonymized electronic patient records, Atropos Health helps patients, providers, health systems and research universities answer clinical questions by aggregating real-world data for similar patient cases.

About CancerLinQ

CancerLinQ® is a real-world oncology data platform developed by ASCO that collects and aggregates longitudinal EHR data from oncology practices throughout the United States. CancerLinQ improves the quality of patient care and accelerates discovery by securely compiling, harmonizing, analyzing, and de-identifying vast amounts of information on patient characteristics (e.g., molecular profiles, comorbidities), treatments, and long-term side effects. By using data from over six million patients in near real time, CancerLinQ can identify trends and associations between myriad variables, thereby enabling physicians to generate new hypotheses and apply those conclusions to improve care in real-world settings. Follow CancerLinQ on Twitter or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world evidence. Using millions of anonymized patient records, we help providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

