Ancora Education Launches Low-Cost College Tuition Initiative to Help Individuals and Families Improve Their Lives Through Education

Employees of Companies Partnering with Ancora Education Will Have Access to a 50% Tuition Discount on Online College Programs Offered through Miller-Motte College, Part of the Ancora Education Network of Post-Secondary Education Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help improve the lives of individuals and families living in the communities it serves, Ancora Education has launched a new low-cost tuition program that provides a 50% discount on its online college program offerings to employees who work for companies participating in Ancora's Preferred Employer Partnership program. Employees and their immediate family members have access to the reduced rate through Miller-Motte College, which is part of the Ancora Education network of post-secondary education schools. The program is of no cost to employers and is only available for online programs.

"Because we know firsthand at Ancora Education what a post-secondary education can mean to a family, this initiative is so important. Research shows that people with a post-secondary education – whether that's graduating from a four-year college, earning an associate's degree, learning a skilled trade, or taking a training program for things like a CDL or Medical Assisting license – often experience lower unemployment and poverty rates, and are healthier, mentally and physically," said Andrea Snow, Senior Vice President, Academics & Career Services, Ancora Education network of private post-secondary schools and parent company to Miller-Motte. "Providing a low-cost avenue to education is invaluable to our communities and the families we serve."

Students working for an Ancora Preferred Employer Partner will have access to hands-on training and educational classes at half the cost through Ancora Education's Miller-Motte College brand of post-secondary education schools. Miller-Motte's career-focused, online vocational programs fall into four categories:

Healthcare: Healthcare Information Technology, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing & Coding, Allied Health Management

Technology: Cyber Security, IT Support Specialist

Education: Early Childhood Education

Business: Human Resources Management, Marketing, Business Administration, Accounting

The programs listed above include, five bachelor degree offerings including a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Management, Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Benefits for All

Employees and employers benefit from the discount tuition program. Employees and their immediate family members have an opportunity to improve their lives through education at a reduced cost they can afford. For employers, the program:

Provides an employee benefit that other businesses may not offer employees.

Is of no cost and does not affect their bottom line.

Fosters employee loyalty.

Requires minimal effort to implement.

Queens Medallion Leasing , a New York City taxi fleet, is one of Miller-Motte's first employer partners to participate in the program. The program includes access to Miller-Motte's online offerings, including two new bachelor degree programs.

"The gift of education is a meaningful benefit for our employees. We have decided to extend the program to our drivers as well, who are independent contractors. In our conversations with drivers we have learned that it is a burden to pursue an advanced education due to expensive college tuition. Through this partnership we have implemented an easy way for us to show our employees and drivers that as a company we understand the importance of education and family ," said Danielle DiTomo of Queens Medallion Leasing (QML), a New York taxi company. "Providing this benefit to our employees and our contract drivers and their families is something we are proud to be able to offer."

The Preferred Employer Partner Tuition Discount is only available through Miller-Motte's online programs. In order to receive the discount, a current employee or applicable immediate family member must provide proof of current employment or immediate family members' current employment at the point of enrollment. The tuition discount is applied equally across each billing term and may impact federal financial aid eligibility.* Applicants must meet the admissions requirements to enroll.

*Financial Aid available to those who qualify.

**Online programs are delivered through the Chattanooga TN campus. Miller Motte College located in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Miller Motte College branch campuses have been approved by the State of Tennessee to participate in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA). NC-SARA is a voluntary, regional approach to state oversight of post-secondary distance education. Online programs not available to residents of CA state.

About Ancora Education

Ancora Education is a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education specializes in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Education, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT).

www.ancoraeducation.com

About Miller-Motte College

Miller-Motte College has convenient locations located across the country and offers training programs in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades. Miller-Motte College also has online learning for those interested in pursuing careers in Healthcare, Technology, Education and Business. Graduates have access to Career Assistance which includes guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.miller-motte.edu .

