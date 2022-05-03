AKAMAI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

First quarter revenue of $904 million, up 7% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and Compute revenue represented the majority of total revenue in the first quarter and grew 25% year-over-year and 27% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security revenue of $382 million, up 23% year-over-year and up 26% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Compute revenue of $78 million, up 32% year-over-year and up 35% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP EPS of $0.73, down 22% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.39, up 1% year-over-year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect life online, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Despite a challenging global environment and the headwinds associated with the strengthening U.S. dollar, Akamai delivered results in line with our Q1 guidance," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Q1 results were led by the very strong performance of our Security and Compute product groups, which now make up the majority of our revenue, growing at 25% year-over-year and 27% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* We achieved several notable Guardicore segmentation wins in the quarter, and are enthusiastic about our potential to transform the cloud landscape with our Linode acquisition."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Revenue: Revenue was $904 million, a 7% increase over first quarter 2021 revenue of $843 million and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $382 million , up 23% year-over-year and up 26% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Delivery revenue was $444 million , down 6% year-over-year and down 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Compute revenue was $78 million , up 32% year-over-year and up 35% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $481 million , up 4% year-over-year

International revenue was $423 million , up 11% year-over-year and up 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $173 million, a 5% decrease from first quarter 2021. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 19%, down 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $270 million, a 2% increase from first quarter 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 30%, down 1 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $119 million, a 23% decrease from first quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income* was $225 million, a 1% decrease from first quarter 2021.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.73 per diluted share, a 22% decrease from first quarter 2021 and a 17% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS* was $1.39 per diluted share, a 1% increase from first quarter 2021 and a 4% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $391 million, a 4% increase from first quarter 2021.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2022 was $222 million, or 25% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $103 million in the first quarter of 2022 to repurchase 0.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $111.25 per share. The Company had 161 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform – from cloud to edge – we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 377,811

$ 536,725 Marketable securities 129,058

541,470 Accounts receivable, net 718,793

675,926 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 238,821

166,313 Total current assets 1,464,483

1,920,434 Marketable securities 786,712

1,088,048 Property and equipment, net 1,579,833

1,534,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets 819,880

815,754 Acquired intangible assets, net 512,188

313,225 Goodwill 2,745,882

2,156,254 Deferred income tax assets 265,946

168,342 Other assets 128,855

142,287 Total assets $ 8,303,779

$ 8,138,673 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 122,934

$ 109,928 Accrued expenses 342,802

411,590 Deferred revenue 139,725

86,517 Revolving credit facility 75,000

— Operating lease liabilities 183,762

175,683 Other current liabilities 5,042

6,623 Total current liabilities 869,265

790,341 Deferred revenue 30,098

25,342 Deferred income tax liabilities 41,131

40,974 Convertible senior notes 2,281,927

1,976,167 Operating lease liabilities 703,605

707,087 Other liabilities 77,231

68,748 Total liabilities 4,003,257

3,608,659 Total stockholders' equity 4,300,522

4,530,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,303,779

$ 8,138,673

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Revenue $ 903,647

$ 905,358

$ 842,708 Costs and operating expenses:









Cost of revenue (1) (2) 332,752

325,403

306,687 Research and development (1) 99,935

93,173

82,045 Sales and marketing (1) 122,719

125,205

116,354 General and administrative (1) (2) 153,262

147,749

136,715 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,644

12,573

11,427 Restructuring charge 8,016

5,170

7,116 Total costs and operating expenses 730,328

709,273

660,344 Income from operations 173,319

196,085

182,364 Interest and marketable securities (loss) income, net (211)

3,434

4,578 Interest expense (2,695)

(18,317)

(17,834) Other expense, net (9,565)

(222)

(817) Income before provision for income taxes 160,848

180,980

168,291 Provision for income taxes (34,050)

(19,016)

(11,898) Loss from equity method investment (7,635)

(1,430)

(698) Net income $ 119,163

$ 160,534

$ 155,695











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.74

$ 0.99

$ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.97

$ 0.94











Shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 160,494

161,757

163,061 Diluted 163,637

164,947

165,688

(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 119,163

$ 160,534

$ 155,695 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation and amortization 142,595

141,699

131,471 Stock-based compensation 56,227

48,955

54,305 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (13,579)

(17,459)

1,764 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,119

16,741

16,257 Loss on investments 16,536

1,430

698 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 12,598

8,378

528 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of

acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (39,198)

(8,871)

(15,580) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (64,695)

19,133

(35,388) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (66,938)

47,786

(72,986) Deferred revenue 55,394

(11,128)

25,439 Other current liabilities (1,441)

(2,446)

(716) Other non-current assets and liabilities 4,670

(17,852)

(11,694) Net cash provided by operating activities 222,451

386,900

249,793 Cash flows from investing activities:









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (872,099)

(583,187)

(15,638) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (131,359)

(109,695)

(164,719) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities —

(320,872)

(90,279) Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term

marketable securities 691,802

172,457

234,149 Other, net (5,242)

(2,657)

179 Net cash used in investing activities (316,898)

(843,954)

(36,308) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 75,000

—

— Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 21,941

12,690

21,410 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (54,819)

(10,917)

(63,946) Repurchases of common stock (102,853)

(270,998)

(58,241) Other, net (104)

—

— Net cash used in financing activities (60,835)

(269,225)

(100,777) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,462)

(2,148)

(7,151) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (156,744)

(728,427)

105,557 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 537,751

1,266,178

353,466 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 381,007

$ 537,751

$ 459,023

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION (1)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Security $ 381,567

$ 364,840

$ 310,219 Delivery 444,148

470,767

473,669 Compute 77,932

69,751

58,820 Total revenue $ 903,647

$ 905,358

$ 842,708 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Security 23 %

23 %

29 % Delivery (6)

(5)

(1) Compute 32

23

25 Total revenue 7 %

7 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (2):









Security 26 %

25 %

27 % Delivery (4)

(3)

(2) Compute 35

24

22 Total revenue 9 %

8 %

8 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 U.S. $ 481,007

$ 475,983

$ 463,180 International 422,640

429,375

379,528 Total revenue $ 903,647

$ 905,358

$ 842,708 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









U.S. 4 %

2 %

8 % International 11

13

13 Total revenue 7 %

7 %

10 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (2):









U.S. 4 %

2 %

8 % International 16

16

8 Total revenue 9 %

8 %

8 %





(1) Revenue by solution was previously reported by product group: Security Technology Group and Edge Technology Group. Revenue from security solutions was previously presented as Security Technology Group revenue. Revenue from delivery and compute solutions was previously presented as Edge Technology Group revenue. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 General and administrative expenses:









Payroll and related costs $ 53,317

$ 59,015

$ 56,450 Stock-based compensation 17,436

15,861

16,362 Depreciation and amortization 19,678

19,987

20,909 Facilities-related costs 26,579

25,521

24,347 Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts 1,288

(223)

(260) Acquisition-related costs 10,616

11,797

64 Other expenses 24,348

15,791

18,843 Total general and administrative expenses $ 153,262

$ 147,749

$ 136,715











General and administrative expenses–functional (1): Global functions $ 56,131

$ 53,605

$ 55,799 As a percentage of revenue 6%

6%

7% Infrastructure 85,199

82,565

81,109 As a percentage of revenue 9%

9%

10% Other 11,932

11,579

(193) Total general and administrative expenses $ 153,262

$ 147,749

$ 136,715 As a percentage of revenue 17%

16%

16%











Stock-based compensation:









Cost of revenue $ 6,233

$ 6,435

$ 7,096 Research and development 20,232

15,315

18,369 Sales and marketing 12,326

11,344

12,478 General and administrative 17,436

15,861

16,362 Total stock-based compensation $ 56,227

$ 48,955

$ 54,305





(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and provision for doubtful accounts.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Depreciation and amortization:









Network-related depreciation $ 61,386

$ 60,748

$ 51,896 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 40,650

40,502

39,223 Other depreciation and amortization 19,152

19,399

20,365 Depreciation of property and equipment 121,188

120,649

111,484 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1) 7,648

7,645

7,693 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 115

832

867 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,644

12,573

11,427 Total depreciation and amortization $ 142,595

$ 141,699

$ 131,471











Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest

expense (2) (3):









Purchases of property and equipment $ 63,225

$ 61,490

$ 94,998 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 53,190

55,002

55,065 Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest

expense $ 116,415

$ 116,492

$ 150,063











End of period statistics:









Number of employees 9,180

8,780

8,300





(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Income from operations $ 173,319

$ 196,085

$ 182,364 GAAP operating margin 19 %

22 %

22 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,644

12,573

11,427 Stock-based compensation 56,227

48,955

54,305 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 7,947

8,641

8,598 Restructuring charge 8,016

5,170

7,116 Acquisition-related costs 10,943

11,797

64 Operating adjustments 96,777

87,136

81,510 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 270,096

$ 283,221

$ 263,874 Non-GAAP operating margin 30 %

31 %

31 %











Net income $ 119,163

$ 160,534

$ 155,695 Operating adjustments (from above) 96,777

87,136

81,510 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,119

16,741

16,257 Loss on investments 8,901

—

— Loss from equity method investment 7,635

1,430

698 Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete

tax items (8,800)

(22,790)

(26,346) Non-GAAP net income $ 224,795

$ 243,051

$ 227,814











GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.73

$ 0.97

$ 0.94 Adjustments to net income:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.08

0.08

0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.34

0.30

0.33 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 0.05

0.05

0.05 Restructuring charge 0.05

0.03

0.04 Acquisition-related costs 0.07

0.07

— Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.01

0.10

0.10 Loss on investments 0.05

—

— Loss from equity method investment 0.05

0.01

— Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete

tax items (0.05)

(0.14)

(0.16) Adjustment for shares (1) 0.02

0.02

0.01 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.39

$ 1.49

$ 1.38











Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 163,637

164,947

165,688 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (1) (1,822)

(1,636)

(954) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (1) 161,815

163,311

164,734





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the periods presented for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During the periods presented Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income $ 119,163

$ 160,534

$ 155,695 Net income margin 13 %

18 %

18 % Interest and marketable securities loss (income), net 211

(3,434)

(4,578) Provision for income taxes 34,050

19,016

11,898 Depreciation and amortization 121,188

120,649

111,484 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized

interest expense 7,947

8,641

8,598 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,644

12,573

11,427 Stock-based compensation 56,227

48,955

54,305 Restructuring charge 8,016

5,170

7,116 Acquisition-related costs 10,943

11,797

64 Interest expense 2,695

18,317

17,834 Loss on investments 8,901

—

— Loss from equity method investment 7,635

1,430

698 Other expense, net 664

222

817 Adjusted EBITDA $ 391,284

$ 403,870

$ 375,358 Adjusted EBITDA margin 43 %

45 %

45 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10% and 4.26%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that, prior to January 1, 2022 , were required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying values of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts were amortized as interest expense. On January 1, 2022 , Akamai adopted the new guidance for accounting for convertible senior instruments, which eliminated separate accounting for the equity portion, and thus the amortization of the debt discount that was recorded as interest expense. Prior to January 1, 2022 , Akamai excluded this non-cash interest expense from its non-GAAP results because it was not representative of ongoing operating performance. After January 1, 2022 , this interest expense is no longer included in or excluded from GAAP or non-GAAP results. Additionally, the issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are also excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the Company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including the effects of inflation, increasing interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the war in Ukraine; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on such call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

