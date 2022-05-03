AFS Launches 150 Virtual Exchange Scholarships for Girls in STEM Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs is proud to launch the AFS Global STEM Accelerators: a full-scholarship, virtual exchange program designed to empower 150 young women worldwide with access to education in sustainability, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), and social impact.

Applications are open to young women (ages 15-17.5) worldwide, with a keen interest in becoming changemakers in their communities. In addition, AFS will allocate scholarships specifically to refugees and girls from displaced populations worldwide.

Giving young people the tools to create a more sustainable future

Through immersive learning experiences, AFS Global STEM Accelerators scholars will develop critical technical competencies, like digital skills, design thinking, and data literacy, paired with global competencies, such as emotional intelligence, intercultural awareness, and teamwork – valuable skills that are increasingly necessary in the global economy and vital to contribute to a sustainable future.

Over the course of twelve weeks, scholars will develop social impact prototypes and capstone presentations that offer potential solutions to real-world challenges, with an emphasis on sustainability. Upon completion, scholars earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, awarded by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania, along with official feedback and validation from Penn's Center for Social Impact Strategy. In addition, scholars will be invited to join AFS' global alumni community, which offers diverse mentoring opportunities and networking resources.

Empowering young people to become changemakers through STEM

AFS Intercultural Programs is a nonprofit global exchange network with decades of expertise in impact-driven education. "Skills like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution are mission-critical for our world. Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial if we want to create a more sustainable future," says Daniel Obst, AFS President & CEO.

The Accelerators program is part of the broader AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative, a five-year grant which aims to provide 5,000 young people worldwide with immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchange programs. The initiative is administered by AFS and funded by bp, a global integrated energy company. bp supports initiatives such as this to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions and improve the diversity of talent in the STEM fields.

Applications are open through May 15. Learn more and apply at afs.org/global-stem/accelerators.

