SORTIS, LLC Q1 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortis, LLC ("Sortis"), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment fund manager, announced that Sortis Income Fund, LLC produced a net annualized return of 10.11% during the first quarter of 2022. The Sortis Income Fund ("SIF") is an unleveraged mortgage fund that focuses on short-term, first position loans collateralized by real estate.

"After four consecutive quarters of over 10% net annualized yields to our investors in 2021, we're pleased to deliver another double-digit return to start 2022. Our continued growth directly reflects our investors' confidence in Sortis to protect investor principal and deliver above-market returns," said Jef Baker, SIF Managing Director. "With the Fed raising interest rates, we are pleased to see continued and growing demand for financing. We also are optimistic about real estate values in an inflationary environment. History has shown that real estate generally performs well in this part of the cycle, which bodes well for the collateral securing our loans," added Sam Ross, SIF Managing Director.

The Sortis Income Fund and its other investment offerings are accessible via major national investment platforms or directly from Sortis Holdings at www.sortis.com/funds.

About Sortis Income Fund

Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis, LLC. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis, LLC

Sortis, LLC is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, and acquisitions. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Income Fund, The Sortis Real Estate Investment Trust, the Sortis Rescue Fund, and Sortis Opportunity Zone Funds. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work, and creativity, Sortis, LLC provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at sortis.com

