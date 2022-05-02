Smartpipe Technologies Receives US$6.6 Million Investment from Enbridge to Develop Innovative Pipeline Technology

Investment to be used to improve pipeline safety and allow for the transportation of hydrogen and carbon dioxide

HOUSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartpipe Technologies announced today that Enbridge Inc. has invested US$6.6 million in Smartpipe's innovative pipeline technology, designed to improve the safety and versatility of existing pipeline infrastructure.

With Smartpipe's patented technology, a high-strength, composite internal pipeline liner is pulled through an existing pipeline to increase its structural integrity and allow for improved monitoring through the use of an embedded fiber optics line that allows for instant pipeline monitoring and leak detection. Smartpipe's non-metallic construction delivers a high degree of improved safety and reliability, with engineered safety factors exceeding twice those of new standard steel pipelines. In addition to improving safety, Smartpipe's technology can support hydrogen and carbon dioxide energy infrastructure needed in the energy transition.

Due to the technology's trenchless installation method, an important application will likely be in upgrading existing aging steel pipelines currently in use, particularly in hard to access locations where excavation activities may be disruptive to landowners or the surrounding community.

"Enbridge has been a solid partner in the development of this technology," said Gary Littlestar, Smartpipe Technologies' CEO. "Public safety and environmental security have been our foundation from inception, and these core values align perfectly with our partner, Enbridge."

Smartpipe's strategy is to support pipeline companies as they shift to transporting more sustainable forms of energy in the future throughout their existing pipeline infrastructure.

"This is a very exciting technology that can improve the safety of existing pipelines and support the transportation of low carbon energy sources such as hydrogen, demonstrating how our assets can be a bridge to a cleaner energy future," said Caitlin Tessin, Enbridge's Vice President of Strategy and Market Innovation. "Enbridge is always interested in investing in technology that build on its safety leadership and improve the sustainability of its existing pipeline system. This investment is an excellent example of how we are doing just that."

Together, the teams at Smartpipe and Enbridge have already developed a high-pressure composite line pipe of 16" in diameter, which Enbridge funded with a US$9.5 million investment between 2013 to 2015. The two companies will now begin work on an up to 24" diameter Smartpipe.

Smartpipe is currently working with several companies to test this technology and assess its suitability for use within their existing pipeline systems.

About Smartpipe Technologies

Smartpipe Technologies is an emerging technology company, based in Houston, Texas, delivering the largest diameter, patented, state of the art non-metallic pipeline systems for the energy industry. Smartpipe's embedded real-time fiber-optic monitoring and multi-sensor inline inspection systems, unique to Smartpipe, deliver on the promise of environmental security and public safety in the operation of every Smartpipe® installation. Smartpipe Technologies is privately owned and funded. For more information, visit www.smart-pipe.com or contact us at info@smart-pipe.com.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

