hireEZ Wins Gold at 2022 Stevie® Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ , the leading AI-powered outbound recruiting platform, has taken home a Gold Stevie Award for Best New Product in the Talent Management Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the world's most premier business awards, honoring outstanding achievements from organizations and individuals with the coveted Stevie award recognition program. The 2022 Stevie® Awards had more than 3,700 nominations with more than 230 professional judges participating worldwide to select this year's winners. Gold Award winners were determined based on the highest average score given across all submissions.

Comments on hireEZ's Gold Award-winning entry from the Talent Management Solution panel included:

"As a recruiting leader myself, I was impressed with hireEZ's technology and proposition in making sourcing, engagement, integration, collaboration, and security/compliance effective. It is fascinating to hear how easily it integrates and pulls data through deep data analysis, and as a user of LinkedIn, I'm excited to hear that there is a far more efficient/effective tool for candidate sourcing."

"Excellent product solution to solve current issues with talent shortages and high company turnover. The world is slightly shifted from what it used to be. Finding the right talent for the job can be challenging and hireEZ's solution can help businesses save more time and resources."

The Gold Award win signifies the need for more powerful recruiting approaches to help enterprises and recruiters scale in a time where there are more jobs than people. With the hireEZ platform, hiring teams get access to over 800M candidates from over 45 open web platforms and the help of AI to source talent with highly-targeted criteria based on candidate skills and background.

"We're focused on developing our technology to help companies proactively find top talent by making the shift to an outbound recruiting strategy," said Steven Jiang, founder and CEO at hireEZ. "Today, recruiters and hiring managers play a more critical role, and they need the right tools to help their organization scale effectively and succeed. Winning a Gold Stevie Award validates the value that outbound recruiting is delivering to our customers."

The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About hireEZ

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to 800M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

