Golf Personality and Digital Influencer, Paige Spiranac, Teams-Up with Shot Scope to Debut Game Changing, First-of-its-Kind Rangefinder Technology

Shot Scope PRO LX+ is Golf's First Laser Rangefinder to Feature GPS-Powered Distances and Artificial Intelligence for Personalized Performance Tracking and Real-Time On-Course Game Management Data

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shot Scope (www.shotscope.com), a leading international manufacturer of GPS-based distance tracking and game performance systems, has teamed-up with golf personality and digital influencer, Paige Spiranac, to unbox and debut the PRO LX+, golf's first laser rangefinder to feature GPS-powered distances and Artificial Intelligence for personalized performance tracking and real-time on-course game management data.

A first-of-its-kind rangefinder, the PRO LX+ system, includes three innovative devices which are sold as one unit, the PRO LX+, featuring GPS-powered distances and performance tracking, or individually as the PRO LX Rangefinder and H4 Game Tracker. Today, with research showing that modern golfers rely on multiple GPS devices, players of all levels now have one device - PRO LX+ - that provides all of the on-course technology they need in one system.

"The game of golf is surging right now all around the world, and technology like the PRO LX+ rangefinder provides innovative on course game management that is helping make players of all levels better every day," said Spiranac. "All golfers aspire to play better and improve their swing, and now products like PRO LX+ make it simple, easy and fast to see rapid game improvement."

"Shot Scope is thrilled to unveil this game-changing device to golfers worldwide, as we introduce GPS distance and performance tracking technology to laser rangefinder users for the first time ever," said David Hunter, CEO, Shot Scope. "Our V3 Smart Watch was a tremendous success when it launched in 2020, and now we are bringing that same artificial intelligence to rangefinders and giving golfers a multi-product system that is offered at a price point for every budget."

Highlighting the new Shot Scope rangefinder system is the PRO LX+, the only rangefinder to offer 3 products in one – a rangefinder, GPS-powered distances and performance tracking. The PRO LX+ features a wealth of golfer-friendly benefits including, advanced target lock vibration, red and black dual optics, X7 navigation, adaptive slope technology, 900-yard range which is accurate to 1 yard, a precision clear lens and a comfort stability grip. Additionally, the PRO LX+ offers 36,000 pre-loaded courses, dynamic front, back and middle GPS distances with front and carry distances to every hazard, all distances are available in yards or meters. Available at $349.99 SRP with no subscription fees and free updates.

The PRO LX+, which is available in blue, gray and orange colors, also features Shot Scope's artificial intelligence for performance tracking via the H4 Game Tracker which magnetically attaches to the rangefinder. Backed by 16 RFID tracking tags that capture over 100 game statistics during a round of golf, the performance tracking capability works in the background and continuously scans the golfer's swing settings. This creates an ever-increasing volume and accuracy of data collected from the golfer during play, leading to more insights and statistics that help the player understand their game better, improve on-course strategy and shoot lower scores. The water-resistant PRO LX+, which is USGA conforming, also comes with a premium carry case, lanyard, carry clip, cleaning cloth and 1 x CR123 battery.

Hunter adds, "For rangefinder users, Shot Scope now offers real-time game tracking data like never before, which is currently used by tens of thousands of golfers worldwide recording over 160 million shots. In fact, our data shows that amateur golfers improve by four strokes thanks to the unique fusion of accurate distance information and automatic performance tracking technology from Shot Scope devices."

Performance Tracking and Statistics (available with PRO LX+ and H4 products)

Shot Scope's 16 lightweight plug-n-play club RFID tags that are embedded with smart GPS chips that easily screw into the butt-end of every club. The tags communicate with the PRO LX+ and H4 Game Tracker to identify what club was hit and its location on the course. Unlike other golf performance trackers, Shot Scope technology delivers instant syncing, while enabling club recognition with no pairing or phone required.

The suite of performance tracking features available through the PRO LX+ and H4 Game Tracker devices can be found here: https://shotscope.com/us/products/golf-rangefinders/pro-lx-plus/

Shot Scope's performance tracking products provide vast amounts of data on the amateur golfers' game but also presents the data in a way which is easy to interpret. Highly detailed statistics such as Shot Scope's innovative 'strokes gained' are available for those who want to know everything about their game, however top-level summary statistics also provide enough information to help all golfers improve. Interactive features such as course hub and leaderboards add a competitive and fun element to the products, as golf should always be fun!

The PRO LX+, PRO LX and H4 Game Tracker can be purchased at Dicks Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, PGA Superstores, golf specialty stores or online at www.shotscope.com . Keep up to date with all of the Shot Scope news on social media: Twitter @Shotscope /Facebook @Shotscope Instagram @shot_scope

