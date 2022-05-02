Force Therapeutics Launches Business Analytics for Remote Care Management Platform

Real-time data empowers clinicians with immediate risk mitigation opportunities and helps administrators reduce cost and quality variation

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics, creators of a provider-prescribed digital care management platform that delivers video-based education and virtual physical therapy, announced today a platform redesign featuring robust business analytics for both healthcare administrators and clinicians. A new role-based dashboard gives administrators valuable insights into health systems' performance, helping them reduce cost and quality variation and improve care design across musculoskeletal service lines. Real-time performance indicators provide clinicians with opportunities to mitigate potential risks and improve patient outcomes.

By enabling high levels of patient engagement across the episode of care, the Force platform collects relevant data that provides powerful business analytics on key performance indicators such as length of stay, patient satisfaction, and readmission. For example, the dashboard shows postoperative care experience data submitted within the last 30 days, indicating whether patients are satisfied with their procedures, pain management, and 30-day care plans. By identifying dissatisfied patients well in advance of the 90-day postoperative patient satisfaction survey, organizations can rectify patients' concerns to help improve their overall patient satisfaction ratings.

The platform's post-acute service utilization data tracks the number of patients using home health services and outpatient physical therapy during recovery, helping organizations reduce overutilization. The platform also tracks postoperative patients who were treated at an urgent care clinic or ER. By enabling direct patient/physician messaging to address patients' concerns, Force's platform is a key element in avoiding costly readmissions and ER visits, which can drive up the cost of care.

"These new business analytics give health system leaders valuable data on macro trends at the procedure, clinician, facility and population levels, which can drive transformative performance insights," said Bronwyn Spira, founder and CEO of Force Therapeutics. "By enabling self-service reporting and data analysis, the platform helps organizations implement best practices and uncover new opportunities to improve care quality."

The platform identifies at-risk patients for targeted interventions to help clinicians effectively scale their workloads, a necessity given current workforce shortages. A graphic display of patients' preoperative care experiences shows those who do and do not feel prepared for their upcoming procedures, helping clinicians intervene effectively to avoid last-minute surgery cancellations. Preoperative patients are also segregated by risk levels according to their responses to the standardized Risk Assessment and Prediction Tool (RAPT) form. Early identification of high-risk patients allows care teams to provide additional education or modify a patient's postoperative care plan when necessary.

Clinicians can see which patients have not yet logged into the Force platform or watched assigned class videos, enabling proactive outreach to patients who may need extra support. The platform lets care teams monitor patients who have reported high pain levels within the past week, providing drill-down access to facilitate direct intervention regarding the patient's pain management plan.

"The clinician dashboard helps care teams better operationalize their workflows and stay connected to their patients," said Christopher Young, head of product at Force Therapeutics. "We've created a visual map of the feedback loop that shows clinicians what their patients need in real time, so they can step in to improve the care experience and impact outcomes for the entire episode of care."

Administrators can now view their organizations' total savings over the past 90 days due to patient engagement with the Force platform, which quantifies cost savings by category. For example, the dashboard shows the number of patients who have completed a preoperative Joint Class via the platform instead of in person. Administrators can also track the quarterly cost savings of remote patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) collection, often used to demonstrate quality care and earn full reimbursement under value-based programs.

By sending out PROMs forms via emails or text with an encrypted, no-password link, the Force platform helps clients achieve an average 89% preoperative PROMs completion rate. The platform shows the number of patients whose scores have not met the minimal clinically important difference (MCID) mark, which indicates that a patient is not improving over time. By drilling down into the data, clinicians can see each patient's PROMs responses and investigate when appropriate, allowing them to uncover and address unregistered setbacks.

Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is the leading patient engagement platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. The Force platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey – from the point of surgery scheduling to post-op recovery and beyond. Backed by millions of clinically validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force Therapeutics is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

