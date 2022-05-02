The CEO of Tekpon, Alexandru Stan, accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council

Young Entrepreneur Council is an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs.

MIDDLETOWN, Del. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandru Stan, the Co-Founder and CEO of Tekpon, a one-stop platform for users' and businesses' software needs, has been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Alexandru Stan was hand-selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member of YEC, Alexandru Stan will have access to exclusive benefits, including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.

"I'm always saying to my team that helping others should be our main goal with the business. Of course, we are not expecting a reward in exchange, but when they come, like me joining YEC, we should take them and do something bigger for society.

To be part of an organization like YEC is not only an honor for me, but a challenge to become better and to share my knowledge with other enthusiasts and young entrepreneurs like me. I wasn't born a leader, but the people I work with have taught me how to be a leader. And I'll make sure to help our industry by making the right decisions for our customers.", CEO of Tekpon, Alexandru Stan

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Alexandru Stan to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."

