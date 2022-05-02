CELEBRATING YOUR FURRY (AND SCALY!) FAMILY MEMBERS THIS NATIONAL PET MONTH

Top Shopping Deals and How To Give Back During the First Amazon Pet Day on May 2nd

BACKGROUND:

Kick off National Pet Month with a 'woof' and 'meow' on May 2nd with the first-ever Amazon Pet Day, featuring deals from top-rated, pet-approved brands. Whether owners are looking to celebrate their sweet pup with treats and toys, need a camera to keep an eye on their furry friend, or have recently welcomed a pet into their home and need extra cleaning supplies, this one-stop shop 24-hour deals event has you covered.

Retail and Entertainment Expert Katie Larsen shares how to save on a wide selection of tail-wagging deals across categories such as home, pets, and electronics and from select small businesses. She also offers pet parent shopping tips, such as receiving curated recommendations for their pet and how customers can give back this National Pet Month.

KATIE SHARES THE FOLLOWING TIPS:

CURATED RECOMMENDATIONS FOR YOUR PET: Set your fur baby up on Amazon Pet Profiles where you can be sent curated recommendations specifically for your special pet.

GIVE BACK THIS NATIONAL PET MONTH: It's simple to give back this National Pet Month through AmazonSmile or by contributing to over 2000 shelters who have made Wish Lists via Adopt A Shelter.

SHOP ONLINE FOR THE BEST DEALS: Take advantage of incredible deals from top-rated, pet-approved brands such as Furbo, Frontline, and Bissell during Amazon Pet Day on May 2 nd .

CATCH A MOVIE WITH YOUR PET: Prime members can rent or buy popular pet movies for 50% off including Sing, Marley & Me, A Dog's Purpose and more.

MORE ABOUT KATIE LARSEN:

Katie has been with Amazon over eight years, with the last four years focused on Retail and Entertainment programming. Prior to Amazon, she taught elementary school for 8 years. Katie has a double Doodle named Baker and, his brother, Buckles, is also a dog of Amazon!

