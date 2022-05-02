Bonnie Plants Partners with The Home Depot to Empower Gardeners to #DonateYourHarvest this Season

Through this partnership, Bonnie Plants will donate $250,000 to AmpleHarvest.org to connect America's gardeners with local food pantries

OPELIKA, Ala., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As food pantries continue to experience unprecedented demand, home gardeners have the opportunity to be a solution for eliminating hunger and malnutrition in their community by donating healthy homegrown produce to feed those in need.

Bonnie Plants , the largest grower of vegetable and herb plants for home gardens in the U.S., is partnering with The Home Depot and AmpleHarvest.org to empower gardeners to grow for good this season and #DonateYourHarvest to local food pantries.

Through this partnership, Bonnie Plants will donate $250,000 to AmpleHarvest.org, a nonprofit that connects home and community gardeners to food pantries to share their surplus harvests instead of letting it go to waste.

"We're calling on all gardeners to join us in growing for good this season to experience how rewarding it feels to use your garden for something amazing like feeding your community," said Mike Sutterer, President & CEO of Bonnie Plants."By growing your garden with Bonnie Plants, you'll be sure to have a plentiful harvest to share with your local food pantry. Just one tomato plant can generate 15 or more pounds of tomatoes to help feed your local community!"

Gardeners can ensure they will have an amazing harvest with lots of surplus veggies and herbs to donate by expanding their garden with the Bonnie Plants Harvest Select line, available exclusively at The Home Depot. Whether they're disease-resistant, heat-tolerant, space-savers, or produce abundant harvests, the Harvest Select line includes varieties like Stellar Tomato , Fresh Bites Orange Pepper, and Prizm Kale that are designed for gardening success.

"Growing a bountiful vegetable and herb garden at home has never been easier thanks to the innovations in Bonnie's Harvest Select line." said Dan Stuppiello, Division Merchandise Manager of Live Goods at The Home Depot. "Through this partnership with AmpleHarvest.org, our customers will not only be able to enjoy their harvest, but also make a difference in their local communities. It's truly a win-win."

Throughout the season, gardeners are encouraged to use #DonateYourHarvest on social media and tag others to join in the movement to grow for good. When it's time to harvest their vegetables, gardeners can use AmpleHarvest.org to find the closest food pantry to donate their surplus produce, opening a floodgate of healthy food for hungry families.

"Historically, we've all been told that food pantries only accept jars, cans, and boxes of food but not fresh produce. This misinformation starved America's food pantries of the wholesome locally grown food they badly needed," said AmpleHarvest.org founder Gary Oppenheimer. "Our partnership with Bonnie Plants and The Home Depot is focused on assuring that surplus harvests are not lost to waste, while helping gardeners nationwide become a solution for food insecurity by encouraging them to grow more to feed more year after year."

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bonnie Plants joined forces with AmpleHarvest.org to create the Grow More. Feed More. initiative to inspire gardeners to share their harvests to feed neighbors in need. Expanding on this partnership to include The Home Depot will raise awareness among consumers to make the cause bigger than ever before.

Today, AmpleHarvest.org food pantries can be found in 4,200 communities in all 50 states, with at least one AmpleHarvest.org food pantry near every The Home Depot store.

For more information, visit: homedepot.com/donateyourharvest

About Bonnie Plants

Headquartered in Opelika, Alabama, Bonnie Plants is the largest and only national supplier and producer of vegetable and herb plants for home gardens in the United States. Bonnie grows 300 varieties of quality vegetable and herb plants for home gardeners across the country, with over 85 growing facilities serving the entire United States. Established in Union Springs, Alabama in 1918 by Livingston and Bonnie Paulk, the company has remained in touch with its roots for more than 100 years. Bonnie Plants are available at garden retailers throughout the United States and online at bonnieplants.com .

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2021, the company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #18 on the 2021 Fortune 500.

About AmpleHarvest.org

AmpleHarvest.org, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization that is ending hunger and food waste nationwide by networking millions of home/community gardeners to thousands of local food pantries, each eager to receive and then distribute the grower's surplus harvest. For more information, visit http://www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit or call 973-632-7568.

