U.S. Well Services Announces Leadership Transition

HOUSTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company"), today announced plans for the transition of its leadership team, including the promotion of Kyle O'Neill to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Effective April 30, 2022, Joel Broussard, the Company's co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Concurrent with the leadership transition, Josh Shapiro has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

"I am honored to take on the roles of President and CEO, and am grateful to both Joel and the Board of Directors for the opportunity to continue serving U.S. Well Services' shareholders, customers and employees," said Kyle O'Neill. "It has been a great pleasure to work with Joel over the last several years to transform U.S. Well Services into the industry's leader in innovating pressure pumping technologies. No individual in this industry has done more to advance clean completion technologies than Joel, and I look forward to continuing to build on the foundation he laid at U.S. Well Services as the leader of the organization."

In his new role as President and CEO, Mr. O'Neill will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Company, as well as forming and executing its strategic plan and financial goals.

As U.S. Well Services' chairman, Mr. Broussard will focus on providing advice and counsel to the Company's management team, leading the Company's intellectual property development activities and engaging with key stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of the Company's strategic vision.

Josh Shapiro will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer concurrent with Mr. O'Neill's promotion to President and CEO. Mr. Shapiro has served as the Company's Vice President of Finance since joining U.S. Well Services in 2019, and has been critical in leading the Company's corporate finance, investor relations and treasury activities.

"I have great confidence in Kyle and believe he is the ideal person to lead this organization forward," commented Joel Broussard. "Kyle and I have worked together since 2014 and have accomplished a great deal during that time. I look forward to continuing our partnership in my new role and helping Kyle and the team achieve the Company's long-term goal of becoming the cleanest, safest and most technologically advanced pressure pumping company in the industry."

David Treadwell, who currently serves as the chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, will transition to Lead Independent Director concurrent with Mr. Broussard becoming chairman. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Joel for his service, leadership and vision as the President and CEO of U.S. Well Services, and we look forward to working with him in his new role as chairman," said Treadwell. "The Board of Directors believes strongly in Kyle's capability as a manager and leader of the Company. Over the last several years, Kyle and Josh have demonstrated an ability to navigate challenging markets and have positioned the Company to strengthen its strategic and technological advantages. We look forward to working with management to deliver value to all of our shareholders."

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

