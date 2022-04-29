QVC and HSN Celebrate 10th Annual Beauty with Benefits Event to Support Cancer and Careers

Celebrity makeup artist and Mally Beauty founder, Mally Roncal, to serve as PSA spokesperson for this year's milestone multiplatform video commerce event

WEST CHESTER, Penn., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, HSN and Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) are celebrating the 10th annual livestream shopping event, Beauty with Benefits. The milestone event supports Cancer and Careers, a non-profit organization that provides extensive workplace assistance for cancer survivors free-of-charge. Over the past decade, Beauty with Benefits has generated more than $14 million to help people with cancer remain active and successful in the workforce. Last year, the campaign fueled job search assistance, career coaching, emergency financial grants and more to the 500,000+ individuals who turn to Cancer and Careers annually online, in print and in person. To increase awareness for this year's campaign, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty Mally Roncal, will lend her vibrant spirit and passion as the PSA spokesperson.

Beauty with Benefits has generated more than $14 million to help people with cancer remain successful in the workforce.

"I am honored to support Cancer and Careers, an organization that helps survivors feel powerful and prepared in the workplace," said Mally Roncal, Founder of Mally Beauty. "I have been a part of Beauty with Benefits since it began a decade ago and being the spokesperson this year deepens my ability to amplify not only the event, but also the important work of Cancer and Careers. There is nothing more beautiful than giving back.''

The event will be celebrated across QVC and HSN's digital, streaming and social platforms beginning Sunday, May 1 with a special live broadcast on Tuesday, May 17 from 7-9 p.m. ET on HSN and 9-11 p.m. ET on QVC. Customers can shop the event until Sunday, July 31, while supplies last. Since 2013, more than 150 top beauty brands have generously donated product to participate in Beauty with Benefits. This year's event features more than 50 leading brands, including longtime supporters like TULA, WEN by Chaz Dean, KORRES, Laura Geller, tarte, philosophy and Mally Beauty and newcomers like Nakery Beauty, Iconic London, BeautyStat, Lys Beauty and YENSA, with products spanning color cosmetics, fragrance, skin, body and hair care. A minimum of 70% of the purchase price* of donated merchandise benefits Cancer and Careers. As an added incentive for shoppers, QVC and HSN are offering a special Gift with Purchase, a box of 10 beauty items with a minimum value of $180**. Every Gift with Purchase box includes the following beauty products: TULA Dual Phase Skin Reviving Treatment Pads, WEN 4oz Treatment Oil, and a full size Nakery Beauty Shower Gel; as well as a selection of additional beauty products from participating vendors.

"Beauty with Benefits embraces the power of giving back and we continue to be inspired each year by the generosity of the beauty industry and the commitment to support such a worthwhile cause," said Bridget Love, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Beauty and Fashion at HSN. "We are joining forces with more than 50 top beauty brands in support of one mission, and we are excited to celebrate all of the people and products that have helped make this milestone possible."

Select Beauty with Benefits items are available beginning May 1 on QVC.com and HSN.com with additional items launching through May 17. The broadcast event will air live on Tuesday, May 17 from 7-9 p.m. ET on HSN and 9-11 p.m. ET on QVC.

Products featured as part of the event are available while supplies last.

Participating brands include:

AHAVA / BeautySpy / BeautyStat / Beekman 1802 / Bellasonic / Better not Younger / Blushly / Bumble and bumble. / Clarins / Conture / Crépe Erase / ELEMIS / Elizabeth Grant / Esteé Lauder/ Givenchy / Iconic London / Isle of Paradise / IT Cosmetics / Joanna Vargas Skincare / Josie Maran / Klorane / KORRES / Lancer / Lancôme / Laura Geller / Lovinah Skin Care / Lys Beauty / MAC Cosmetics / Mally Beauty / Marilyn Miglin / Nakery Beauty / NassifMD® / Perlier / Perricone / Peter Thomas Roth / philosophy / Pili Ani / PRAI / Regine Beauty / Signature Club A / SKINN / SK-II / Spa-Rific / StriVectin / Tan-Luxe / tarte / Too Faced / TOVA / TRUHAIR / TULA / Tweak'd by Nature / Viking Beauty Secrets / WEN by Chaz Dean / Westmore Beauty / Wet Brush/ Whish / YENSA

*Purchase price excludes shipping, handling and tax.

** While supplies last. One box per customer at both QVC and HSN. Items and colors may vary.

About QVC® and HSN®

QVC and HSN are world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) (NASDAQ: QRTEB) (NASDAQ: QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in vCommerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About CEW, Inc. & Cancer and Careers

CEW is an international organization of 9,000+ individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. Additional information can be found at www.cew.org. The CEW Foundation is the philanthropic arm of CEW, Inc., which founded Cancer and Careers, a groundbreaking initiative that empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. The program serves more than 500,000 people each year, online, in print, and in person. For more information, see www.CancerandCareers.org.

Beauty with Benefits features more than 50 leading brands. A minimum of 70% of the purchase price of donated merchandise benefits Cancer and Careers. As an added incentive for shoppers, QVC and HSN are offering a special Gift with Purchase, a box of 10 beauty items with a minimum value of $180. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QVC and HSN