Notification of major holdings in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 28 April 2022, has received a notification of major holdings in Kindred from Corvex Management LP., a company with its registered office in New York, USA.

According to the notification, Corvex Management LP. holds 10.12% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 25 April 2022. Corvex Management LP. serves as investment adviser to investment funds and accounts which own the securities reported in the notification.

A copy of the notification can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings .

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

