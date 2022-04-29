NEOGEN and FOXO Technologies Combine on Epigenetic Research Project

The companies utilized data collected in the Physicians' Health Study to pioneer landmark research for longevity science

LINCOLN, Neb., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) and FOXO Technologies, Inc. ("FOXO") — a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry — collaborated on an extensive research project examining the association between epigenetic aging and numerous behavioral, lifestyle, dietary and clinical risk factors, as well as major morbidity and mortality outcomes.

Co-led by FOXO's Brian Chen, Ph.D., MPH, and Howard Sesso, ScD, MPH at the Division of Preventive Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, the project utilizes the extensive data collected by the Physicians' Health Study to conduct large-scale epigenetic profiling.

The Physicians' Health Study is a large-scale trial that began in 1982 and was started by Brigham and Women's Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. With previously collected and stored blood samples and decades of data, the Physicians' Health Study allows researchers to study the long-term risk factors and their associations with major health outcomes, including mortality, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and more. In the 40 years since its inception, the Physicians' Health Study has produced hundreds of high-impact, peer-reviewed papers.

As part of the project, NEOGEN's genomics team processed more than 11,000 blood samples in its CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified laboratory, extracting DNA and processing it on the Illumina EPIC Methylation Array. The data was then sent to FOXO for high throughput bioinformatic processing and epigenetic analysis.

"NEOGEN and our genomics team are pleased to be a part of such an important project," says John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "At the heart of our worldwide genomics operation is a desire to create systems and encourage decisions that are sustainable and improve our world and society. By contributing to research that aims to slow human aging, we are contributing to creating a future where people can live healthier and happier lives."

"This research project has been a very exciting undertaking for both FOXO and NEOGEN," said Brian Chen, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at FOXO. "Together, we were able to process more than 11,000 samples at scale, which allows us to dramatically expand the frontiers of epigenetics and human health. On our mission to discover new links between epigenetics and various lifestyle and health conditions, it was important we had a partner who could provide the speed and quality of data-generation to suit our needs."

"This scientific collaboration will examine the role of epigenetics on risk factors and long-term health outcomes in the Physicians' Health Study to improve our understanding about the interplay of environment, lifestyle, and the molecular underpinnings of aging-related outcomes," adds Howard Sesso, Sc.D., Associate Epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "By leveraging our previously collected blood samples and long-term follow-up in a study of this size, we hope to generate important research discoveries and collaborations."

This project resulted in one of the largest epigenetic datasets, with data spanning decades of follow-up, and will contribute to unlocking keys to epigenetics research, longevity, and wellness for generations to come.

About FOXO Technologies, Inc. ("FOXO")

FOXO is a technology company aiming to make longevity science fundamental to life insurance. By applying epigenetic science and AI to commercialize saliva-based biomarkers, FOXO plans to simplify the consumer underwriting journey and enhance the consumer value proposition. FOXO's platform will modernize the life industry with saliva-based underwriting technology and consumer engagement services. FOXO is the parent company of the FOXO Life Insurance Company. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com.

About NEOGEN

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "everyday, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

