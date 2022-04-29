InventHelp Inventors Develop Ladder Stabilizer for Corners (JKK-126)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a product that would enable you to safely use a ladder for corner work," said one of two inventors, from Pleasant Valley, Mo., "so we invented the KORNER KICKER. Our design would eliminate any potential movement or shifting of the ladder."

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize a ladder on the corner of any structure. In doing so, it helps to prevent shifting. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, roofers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

