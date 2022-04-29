InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging for Hot Chocolate (LAX-1392)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better packaging idea to ease the task of making a cup of hot chocolate faster," said an inventor, from La Verne, Calif., "so I invented the HOT CHOCOLATE T-BAG®. My design could contribute to a cleaner, faster, more enjoyable experience and a better tasting drink."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to prepare a cup of hot chocolate. In doing so, it offers a unique more efficient alternative to traditional packages of hot chocolate mix. As a result, it helps to reduce messes and powder mix spills and it saves time and effort. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, airlines, RV's, camping, travel, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

