To expand access to its real-time ecommerce operating system, Tradeswell launches its first public app on the Shopify App Store

Shopify merchants find onboarding and integration a snap with Tradeswell's new public app

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeswell , the ecommerce operating system technology that DTC and multichannel brands use for automated insights into their retail, marketing, inventory and finance data, has launched a new app in the Shopify App Store. The app is designed to make onboarding and integration into the platform seamless for both existing clients who are expanding to Shopify and for Shopify merchants new to the Tradeswell platform.

Tradeswell's app will be the primary onboarding and data integration tool used by its DTC ecommerce clients, some of the 1.75 million sellers that use the Shopify platform to sell via their website.

"Tradeswell's Shopify app provides a better onboarding experience for Shopify merchants," said Kathleen Booth, Tradeswell's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "It also means that Shopify merchants can now get a 360 degree view of their business by viewing DTC data alongside marketplace, retail, marketing, operations and finance data from our other integration partners including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Facebook, Google and Klaviyo."

New self-registration customers who want to integrate their Shopify storefront from inside the Tradeswell onboarding flow can now click a button to authorize the channel integration, instead of waiting for a custom app to be installed on their store.

Immediate authorization means that all data from Shopify will flow into the system much faster and users will be able to see their data within minutes, instead of days.

With the Shopify app, new customers will be able to search for a potential partner in ecommerce intelligence and automation and if Tradeswell is selected, easily add its application onto their existing Shopify store. In this way, the app store serves as an additional method of discovery for DTC brands to identify the most powerful promotional and partner tools to grow their business.

About Tradeswell

Powered by AI and predictive automation, Tradeswell is the only real-time ecommerce operating system that unifies retail, marketing, inventory, and finance data to deliver a single source of truth for small DTC brands and global category leaders alike.

Learn more at tradeswell.com

