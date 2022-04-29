AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.51 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 26.1 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.16 , an Increase of 9.3 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1

Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $13.538 Billion , an Increase of 4.1 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.4 Percent Operationally

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $6.141 Billion , an Increase of 6.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $3.993 Billion , an Increase of 2.2 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $743 Million , a Decrease of 22.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 17.9 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $940 Million ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $465 Million

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.646 Billion , a Decrease of 1.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 0.6 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.173 Billion , a Decrease of 7.4 Percent, with U.S. Net Revenues of $874 Million and International Profit Sharing of $299 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $473 Million

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.488 Billion , an Increase of 19.2 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 20.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $614 Million ; Vraylar Net Revenues Were $427 Million

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.374 Billion , an Increase of 20.5 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 22.5 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $641 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $410 Million

Updates 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $14.00 - $14.20 to $13.92 - $14.12 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred During the First Quarter 2022

"This year is off to a strong start. Our first quarter results highlight the diversity of our portfolio and include compelling performance from key growth drivers Skyrizi, Rinvoq, Aesthetics and Neuroscience," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Our momentum combined with ramping contributions from new products and new indications will drive accelerating revenue and EPS growth through the rest of the year."

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates. 1 Beginning in the first quarter 2022, AbbVie includes the impact of upfront and milestone payments related to collaborations, licensing agreements and other asset acquisitions in its reported non-GAAP financial measures.

First-Quarter Results

Worldwide net revenues were $13.538 billion , an increase of 4.1 percent on a GAAP basis, or 5.4 percent on an operational basis.





Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $6.141 billion , an increase of 6.9 percent on a reported basis, or 8.1 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the hematologic oncology portfolio were $1.646 billion , a decrease of 1.6 percent on a reported basis, or 0.6 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $1.488 billion , an increase of 19.2 percent on a reported basis, or 20.4 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.374 billion , an increase of 20.5 percent on a reported basis, or 22.5 percent on an operational basis.

On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the first quarter was 70.1 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 84.5 percent.

On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative expense was 23.1 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 21.1 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, research and development expense was 11.1 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 10.9 percent of net revenues.

Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 1.1 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, the operating margin in the first quarter was 34.8 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 51.4 percent, which includes an unfavorable 110 basis point impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Net interest expense was $539 million .

On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 8.8 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 12.1 percent.

Diluted EPS in the first quarter was $2.51 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $3.16 . These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

Recent Events

AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib, 45 mg (induction dose) and 15 mg and 30 mg (maintenance dose)) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. The approval is supported by data from two Phase 3 induction studies and one maintenance study. In these studies, significantly more patients treated with Rinvoq achieved the primary and all secondary endpoints compared to placebo. The safety of Rinvoq, including the 45 mg dose as induction therapy, in these studies was generally consistent with the known safety profile of Rinvoq, with no new important safety risks observed. This approval marks the first indication for Rinvoq in gastroenterology and represents Rinvoq's fourth FDA approved indication.

AbbVie announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 induction study U-EXCEL, which showed Rinvoq (45 mg, once daily) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response, compared to placebo at week 12, as well as most key secondary endpoints in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD). The safety results in this study were consistent with the known profile of Rinvoq, with no new safety risks observed. U-EXCEL is the second of two Phase 3 induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Rinvoq in adults with moderate to severe CD and full results will be presented at upcoming medical conferences and published in a peer-reviewed journal. Positive top-line results from the Phase 3 portion of the first induction study, U-EXCEED, were announced in December 2021 and the maintenance study for both clinical trials is ongoing.

AbbVie announced that the FDA extended the review period for Skyrizi (risankizumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe CD by three months to review additional data submitted by AbbVie, including information about the on-body injector. Currently approved indications for Skyrizi were not affected by this extension. Skyrizi is a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

AbbVie announced that it resolved all U.S. Humira (adalimumab) litigation with Alvotech. Under the terms of the resolution, AbbVie will grant Alvotech a non-exclusive license to its Humira-related patents in the U.S., which will begin on July 1, 2023 . AbbVie will make no payments of any form to Alvotech, and Alvotech will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its Humira patents and acknowledges the validity and enforceability of the licensed patents. The resolution included dismissal of the patent and trade secret litigation between AbbVie and Alvotech.

At the Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO), AbbVie shared 26 abstracts, including 16 oral and digital oral presentations, that reinforced AbbVie's commitment to research that helps advance standards of care for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients. Highlights included new post-hoc analyses from the pivotal Phase 3 Skyrizi program in CD as well as results from a post-hoc analysis of Phase 3 Rinvoq pivotal trials evaluating UC symptoms.

At the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics presented new research that demonstrated their shared commitment to advancing science across a spectrum of dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications. The research included new data on the efficacy, durability and safety of Rinvoq and Skyrizi as well as data from across the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

AbbVie and Genmab announced topline results from the first cohort of the EPCORE NHL-1 phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Results from this cohort demonstrated a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 63.1 percent with a 12-month median duration of response. Based on the topline results, the companies will engage global regulatory authorities and data from the clinical trial will be presented at a future medical meeting. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab.

At the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented positive results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis that previously had a suboptimal response or disease progression with ruxolitinib monotherapy. The study evaluated 34 patients and median overall survival was not reached for patients who had a ≥ 1 grade improvement in bone marrow fibrosis (BMF) or ≥ 20% variant allele frequency (VAF) reduction. Additionally, at the time of analysis with > 2 year follow up, the survival estimate was 100% in patients who had improvements in BMF or VAF.

AbbVie announced that it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for Vraylar (cariprazine) for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The submission is based on clinical trial results that showed clinically and statistically significant improvement in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score in patients with MDD treated with Vraylar and an antidepressant. If approved, this milestone will be the fourth indication for Vraylar joining approvals for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia, the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder and the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. Vraylar is being co-developed by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc.

AbbVie announced that the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial evaluating Qulipta (atogepant), an oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in adults, met its primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo, for both the 60 mg once daily (QD) and 30 mg twice daily (BID) doses, across the 12-week treatment period. The study also demonstrated statistically significant improvement in all secondary endpoints and the overall safety profile of Qulipta was consistent with safety findings observed in previous studies with an episodic migraine population. Data from this study will support a submission to expand the use of Qulipta to include preventive treatment of chronic migraine in the U.S. and additional submissions globally.

At the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, AbbVie shared 30 abstracts demonstrating the breadth of its neuroscience portfolio. The abstracts highlighted AbbVie's continued migraine treatment research across the spectrum of the disease, AbbVie's commitment to patients with advanced Parkinson's disease and new studies in spasticity and cervical dystonia.

AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc. (Richter) announced a new co-development and license agreement to research, develop and commercialize novel dopamine receptor modulators for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases. The collaboration is based on the results of preclinical research carried out by Richter and includes several new chemical entities selected for development. AbbVie and Richter have collaborated for 15 years on Central Nervous System (CNS) projects, including globally launched products such as Vraylar.

AbbVie announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Syndesi Therapeutics SA. The acquisition gives AbbVie access to Syndesi's portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle protein 2A (SV2A), including its lead molecule SDI-118, which is currently being evaluated for the potential treatment of cognitive impairment and other symptoms associated with a range of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and MDD.

Allergan Aesthetics announced that the FDA approved Juvederm Volbella XC for improvement of infraorbital (undereye) hollows in adults over the age of 21. With this approval, Juvederm Volbella XC became the first and only dermal filler to receive FDA approval for the improvement of infraorbital hollows.

At the Aesthetic and Anti-aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), Allergan Aesthetics presented research that demonstrated its commitment to the future of aesthetics with a forward-facing trends report. The meeting also marked Allergan Aesthetics' entry into the emerging category of Hybrid Injectables with the launch of HArmonyCa with lidocaine across Europe . The dual-effect Hybrid Injectable contains two active ingredients, hyaluronic acid, a well-known ingredient found in facial fillers, and calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA), which is known to help stimulate collagen production.

AbbVie announced positive results from the Phase 3 VIRGO trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational twice-daily administration of Vuity (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in adults with age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia). Additional details of this trial will be presented at future medical congresses and will serve as the basis for a sNDA submission for an optional twice-daily administration to the FDA in the second quarter of 2022. Approved by the FDA in October 2021 for once-daily use, Vuity is the first and only eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision in adults.

At the American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented data from its leading portfolio of eye care treatments. Highlights included updated analyses that help further scientific understanding of Durysta (bimatoprost intracameral implant), a first-of-its-kind biodegradable implant to lower eye pressure for glaucoma patients; new data on the Xen Gel Stent, a surgical implant designed to lower high eye pressure approved for refractory glaucoma patients; and new data on Vuity 1.25%.

AbbVie and Scripps Research, an independent, non-profit biomedical research and drug discovery institute, announced a global collaboration to develop potential novel, direct-acting antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

AbbVie is updating its adjusted diluted EPS guidance range for the full-year 2022 from $14.00 - $14.20 to $13.92 - $14.12 which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred during the first quarter 2022. The company's 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the first quarter of 2022, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

Non-GAAP Financial Results

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes the impact of upfront and milestone payments related to collaborations, licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current period presentation. AbbVie's management believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding AbbVie's results of operations and assist management, analysts, and investors in evaluating the performance of the business.

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 1Q21

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Operationala

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

Int'l.

Total NET REVENUES $10,348

$3,190

$13,538

6.1%

(2.1)%

4.1%

3.2%

5.4%































Immunology 5,085

1,056

6,141

9.7

(4.9)

6.9

1.1

8.1 Humira 3,993

743

4,736

2.2

(22.6)

(2.7)

(17.9)

(1.8) Skyrizi 781

159

940

62.3

71.2

63.7

82.9

65.6 Rinvoq 311

154

465

26.8

>100.0

53.6

>100.0

57.3































Hematologic Oncology 1,102

544

1,646

(9.8)

20.9

(1.6)

24.7

(0.6) Imbruvicab 874

299

1,173

(12.4)

11.0

(7.4)

11.0

(7.4) Venclexta 228

245

473

1.7

35.8

16.9

45.2

21.1































Aesthetics 846

528

1,374

16.3

27.9

20.5

33.5

22.5 Botox Cosmetic 413

228

641

35.5

32.5

34.4

38.6

36.6 Juvederm Collection 148

262

410

20.1

32.2

27.5

37.7

30.9 Other Aesthetics 285

38

323

(4.9)

(9.9)

(5.5)

(6.2)

(5.0)































Neuroscience 1,273

215

1,488

22.7

2.0

19.2

8.8

20.4 Botox Therapeutic 500

114

614

16.5

10.7

15.4

17.1

16.6 Vraylar 427

—

427

23.4

n/a

23.4

n/a

23.4 Duodopa 24

97

121

(5.6)

(6.9)

(6.7)

0.5

(0.8) Ubrelvy 138

—

138

70.0

n/a

70.0

n/a

70.0 Qulipta 11

—

11

n/m

n/a

n/m

n/a

n/m Other Neuroscience 173

4

177

11.0

11.4

11.0

12.2

11.0































Eye Care 496

275

771

(6.3)

(4.2)

(5.6)

3.7

(2.8) Lumigan/Ganfort 67

73

140

1.5

(5.7)

(2.4)

0.7

1.0 Alphagan/Combigan 70

37

107

(11.5)

(3.9)

(9.0)

5.5

(6.0) Restasis 235

11

246

(11.9)

(18.1)

(12.2)

1.9

(11.3) Other Eye Care 124

154

278

5.5

(2.4)

0.9

4.8

5.1































Other Key Products 689

218

907

4.3

(13.4)

(0.6)

(6.7)

1.2 Mavyret 169

211

380

(1.0)

(13.9)

(8.6)

(7.2)

(4.6) Creon 287

—

287

4.7

n/a

4.7

n/a

4.7 Linzess/Constella 233

7

240

7.9

6.0

7.8

10.2

7.9





a "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. n/a = not applicable n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)











































First Quarter Ended March 31









































2022

2021 Net revenues







































$ 13,538

$ 13,010 Cost of products sold







































4,052

4,213 Selling, general and administrative







































3,127

2,842 Research and developmenta







































1,497

1,667 Acquired IPR&D and milestonesa







































145

185 Total operating costs and expenses







































8,821

8,907















































Operating earnings







































4,717

4,103















































Interest expense, net







































539

622 Net foreign exchange loss







































25

9 Other income, net







































(776)

(395) Earnings before income tax expense







































4,929

3,867 Income tax expense







































436

312 Net earnings







































4,493

3,555 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest







































3

2 Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.







































$ 4,490

$ 3,553















































Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc.







































$ 2.51

$ 1.99















































Adjusted diluted earnings per shareb







































$ 3.16

$ 2.89















































Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding







































1,778

1,775





a During the three months ended March 31, 2022, AbbVie changed its classification of development milestone expense associated with licensing and collaboration arrangements in the consolidated statement of earnings. Milestone payments incurred prior to regulatory approval, which were previously included in research and development expense, are now presented as acquired IPR&D and milestones expense. The reclassification decreased research and development expense and increased acquired IPR&D and milestones expense by $115 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The company believes this presentation assists users of the financial statements to better understand the total upfront and subsequent development milestone payments incurred to acquire in-process research and development projects. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current period presentation. The reclassification had no impact on total operating costs and expenses, operating earnings, net earnings, net earnings attributable to AbbVie, Inc., earnings per share, or total equity.



b Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



1Q22

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 4,929

$ 4,490

$ 2.51 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 1,855

1,565

0.88 Acquisition and integration costs 138

121

0.07 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (748)

(746)

(0.42) Litigation matters 184

148

0.08 Other 64

63

0.04 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,422

$ 5,641

$ 3.16

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Other primarily includes

restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes the impact of upfront and milestone payments related to

collaborations, licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Reported

GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter of 2022 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense

of $145 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.08 to both diluted EPS and adjusted

diluted EPS.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:

1Q22

Cost of

products sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

income, net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,052

$ 3,127

$ 1,497

$ (776) Adjusted for specified items:













Intangible asset amortization (1,855)

—

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (34)

(93)

(11)

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

—

748 Litigation matters —

(184)

—

— Other (60)

2

(6)

— As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,103

$ 2,852

$ 1,480

$ (28)

3. The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 12.1 percent, as detailed below:



1Q22

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 4,929

$ 436

8.8% Specified items 1,493

342

22.9% As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,422

$ 778

12.1%

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:

1Q21

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 3,867

$ 3,553

$ 1.99 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 2,009

1,682

0.94 Acquisition and integration costs 224

155

0.09 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (343)

(343)

(0.19) Other 141

112

0.06 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 5,898

$ 5,159

$ 2.89

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs as well as amortization of the acquisition date fair value step-up for

inventory related to the Allergan acquisition. Other primarily includes the purchase of an FDA priority review voucher from a

third party, restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations and COVID-19 related expenses.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes upfront and milestone payments related to collaborations,

licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Reported GAAP earnings and

adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter of 2021 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $185 million on

a pre-tax and $168 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.09 to both diluted EPS and adjusted

diluted EPS.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



1Q21

Cost of

products sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

income, net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,213

$ 2,842

$ 1,667

$ (395) Adjusted for specified items:













Intangible asset amortization (2,009)

—

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (99)

(76)

(49)

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

—

343 Other (20)

(23)

(113)

15 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,085

$ 2,743

$ 1,505

$ (37)

3. The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 12.5 percent, as detailed below:



1Q21

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,867

$ 312

8.1% Specified items 2,031

425

20.9% As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 5,898

$ 737

12.5%

