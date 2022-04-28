Valens Semiconductor Announces Participation at Upcoming Industry Automotive Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, announced its participation in several upcoming automotive industry conferences in May and June 2022.

Valens executives will take part in the following panels and sessions:

  • AutoSens (Detroit, MichiganMay 10-12, 2022): Daniel Shwartzberg, Director of Automotive System Solutions, will lead a session on "Turning sensor fusion into reality for ADAS" on May 12
  • EcoMotion (Tel Aviv, IsraelMay 11, 2022): Gideon Kedem, SVP Head of Automotive Business, will be participating in a panel discussion on "Vehicles of change – how software defined vehicles are changing the industry"
  • NewTech Automotive (Tel Aviv, IsraelMay 24, 2022): Gideon Kedem , SVP Head of Automotive Business, will conduct a lecture on "Semiconductors: the key enablers for the automotive industry's transformation"
  • Autonomous Vehicle US (Long Beach, CaliforniaMay 25-26, 2022): John Marshall, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will host a presentation on "What will be the in-vehicle connectivity 'gold standard' for ADAS and AD" on May 26
  • AutoTech Detroit (Detroit, MichiganJune 8-9, 2022): John Marshall, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will participate in a panel discussion on "Enabling sensor developments with connectivity innovations"
  • International Conference on Automotive Wire Harness (Ludwigsburg, GermanyJune 21-22, 2022): Eyran Lida, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will lead a session on "The vulnerability of high-speed links and the shielding paradox" on June 22
  • Automobil Elektronik (Ludwigsburg, GermanyJune 28-29, 2022): Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO, and Gideon Kedem, SVP Head of Automotive Business, will attend. Valens will host a media breakfast prior to the event.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Automotive and Audio-Video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan
Head of Communications
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
Yoni.dayan@valens.com

Investor Contacts:
Daphna Golden
Vice President Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton
Financial Profiles, Inc.
ValensIR@finprofiles.com

