UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT MAY HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following conferences:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:30a.m. (ET) at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York, New York

Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00a.m. (ET) at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 403 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

