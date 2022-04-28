SM ENERGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS & ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS 10.0% SENIOR SECURED NOTES

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter 2022 and provided certain second quarter 2022 guidance.

Highlights include:

  • Advancing on key strategic target, debt reduction. As a result of expected cash flow generation in the first half of 2022, and in support of the Company's objective to reduce absolute debt, the Company announces its intent to redeem the entire outstanding amount of its 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The redemption price is equal to 107.5% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of approximately $446.7 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Company intends to redeem the notes on June 17, 2022.
  • Continued strong well performance. Production in the first quarter 2022 was 13.8 MMBoe (153.3 MBoe/d) and was 47% oil. Production met the top of guidance, benefiting from particularly strong well performance from certain RockStar area wells brought on-line in the fall of 2021.
  • Bottom line profitability. Net income in the first quarter 2022 was $0.39 per diluted common share, and Adjusted net income(1) was $1.98 per diluted common share.
  • Significant cash flow generation. For the first quarter 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $342.1 million before net change in working capital of $138.0 million totaled $480.1 million(1). First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $524.6 million, a one-quarter record high for the Company, and Free cash flow(1) was $314.3 million.
  • Strengthening the balance sheet. At quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents were $419.9 million and Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 1.05 times.
  • Capital efficiency and discipline. Capital expenditures in the first quarter 2022 of $150.1 million, adjusted for increased capital accruals of $15.6 million totaled $165.8 million(1) and was below guidance of $180.0-$190.0 million due to timing of capital expenditures for facilities and completions.
  • Employing innovation to environmental stewardship. In pursuit of our goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, the Company conducted a controlled methane emissions test that simultaneously evaluated five different technologies to best identify, quantify and address methane emissions.

Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "Excellent first quarter results accelerate the accomplishment of our balance sheet objectives for the year. Our objective to reach 1.0 times net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is nearly achieved, and we have made significant progress toward our objective to reduce absolute debt to approximately $1.0 billion, with the redemption in February of the 5.0% Senior Notes due 2024 and planned June redemption of the 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, for a total of $551.4 million in the first half of 2022. At the same time, we continue to demonstrate the value of our South Texas program, where five wells turned-in-line in January are estimated to payout on average in five months. The outlook for 2022 is very positive."

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS


PRODUCTION BY OPERATING AREA






Midland Basin

South Texas

Total

Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d)

5,284 / 58.7

1,174 / 13.0

6,458 / 71.8

Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d)

15,476 / 172.0

15,880 / 176.4

31,357 / 348.4

NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d)

5 / -

2,105 / 23.4

2,110 / 23.4

Total (MBoe / MBoe/d)

7,869 / 87.4

5,926 / 65.8

13,795 / 153.3

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.



  • Production volumes are approximately 57% from the Midland Basin and 43% from South Texas and were approximately 47% oil, 38% natural gas, and 15% NGLs.
  • First quarter production volumes of 13.8 MMBoe (153.3 MBoe/d) were up 37% compared with the prior year period and down 5% sequentially.  First quarter 2022 volumes reflect very strong performance from 10 RockStar area wells completed in the fall of 2021, utilizing the larger stimulation design employed in certain wells in 2021. Sequentially, production increased from South Texas and decreased from the Midland Basin, in accordance with expectations that reflect the planned timing of completions over the past year in each region.

REALIZED PRICES BY OPERATING AREA






Midland Basin

South Texas

Total

(Pre/Post-hedge)(1)

Oil ($/Bbl)

$93.47

$96.58

$94.03 / $74.03

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)

$6.61

$4.27

$5.42 / $4.56

NGLs ($/Bbl)

nm

$38.58

$38.56 / $32.89

Per Boe

$75.78

$44.28

$62.25 / $50.06

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.

In the first quarter, the average realized price before the effect of hedges was $62.25 per Boe and the average realized price after the effect of hedges (post-hedge) was $50.06 per Boe(1).

  • Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $94.29/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $4.95/MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at $48.36/Bbl.
  • The effect of commodity derivative settlements for the first quarter was a loss of $12.19 per Boe, or $168.2 million.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying slide deck.

NET INCOME (LOSS), NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

First quarter 2022 net income was $48.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $(251.3) million, or $(2.19) per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. The current year period included a 94% increase in total oil, gas, and NGL production revenue and other income due to a 37% increase in production and a 48% increase in the average commodity price per Boe. This is partially offset by a derivative settlement loss of $168.2 million in the current year period versus a derivative settlement loss of $107.9 million in the prior year period. The current year period also benefited from a 30% decline in DD&A per Boe.

First quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $342.1 million before net change in working capital of $138.0 million totaled $480.1 million(1), which was up $323.0 million, or 206%, from the same period in 2021 with net cash provided by operating activities of $105.6 million before net changes in working capital of $51.4 million totaling $157.1 million(1). The increase in net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital was primarily due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1), ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)(1), AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1)

First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $524.6 million, up $309.6 million, or 144%, from $215.0 million in the same period in 2021.  The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.

First quarter 2022 Adjusted net income(1) was $245.9 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, which compares with Adjusted net loss(1) of $(5.7) million, or $(0.05) per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

At March 31, 2022, Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 1.05 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

On March 31, 2022, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $2.03 billion with zero drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $419.9 million. Net debt(1) was $1.61 billion. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company's borrowing base and commitments under its senior secured revolving credit facility were reaffirmed at $1.1 billion providing more than $1.5 billion in available liquidity. The Company announces today the planned redemption of the entire outstanding amount of its 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The redemption price is equal to 107.5% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of approximately $446.7 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Company intends to redeem the notes on June 17, 2022.

First quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $150.1 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $15.6 million were $165.8 million(1). During the first quarter 2022, the Company drilled 23 net wells, of which 9 were in South Texas and 14 were in the Midland Basin, and added 18 net flowing completions, of which 13 were in South Texas and 5 were in the Midland Basin.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As entered into as of April 21, 2022, commodity derivative positions for the second through fourth quarters 2022 include:

  • Oil - Approximately 50% of expected oil production is hedged to WTI at an average price of $55.53/Bbl (weighted-average of collar ceilings and swaps).
  • Oil, Midland Basin differential - Approximately 7,300 MBbls is hedged to the local price point at a positive $1.15/Bbl basis.
  • Natural gas - approximately 40-45% of expected natural gas production is hedged. 20,724 BBtu is hedged to HSC at an average price of $2.39/MMBtu, and 9,231 BBtu is hedged to WAHA at an average price of $2.17/MMBtu.
  • NGL hedges are by individual product and include propane swaps and collars.

A detailed schedule of these and other derivative positions are provided in the 1Q22 accompanying slide deck.

2022 OPERATING PLAN AND GUIDANCE

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and timing of, capital accruals. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.

GUIDANCE FULL YEAR 2022:

  • Guidance metrics for full year 2022 are unchanged.

GUIDANCE SECOND QUARTER 2022:

  • Capital expenditures: $230-250 million. In the second quarter 2022, the Company expects to drill 27 net wells, of which 12 are planned for South Texas and 15 are planned for the Midland Basin, and turn-in-line 20 net wells, of which 12 are planned for South Texas and 8 are planned for the Midland Basin.
  • Production: 13.0-13.3 MMBoe, or 143-146 MBoe/d, at approximately 45% oil and 60% liquids. The expected slight decline in sequential production reflects the lower number of new flowing completions in the fall of 2021 and first quarter 2022.

UPCOMING EVENTS

EARNINGS Q&A WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

April 29, 2022 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the First Quarter 2022 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until May 13, 2022.

DISCLOSURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "demonstrate," "establish," "estimate," "goal," "generate," "optimize," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, projections for the full year and second quarter 2022,  including guidance for capital expenditures and production, as well as the number of wells the Company plans to drill and complete in the second quarter of 2022. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the 2021 Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

FOOTNOTE 1

Indicates a non-GAAP measure. Please refer below to the section "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" in Financials Highlights for additional information.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(in thousands, except share data)

March 31,


December 31,

ASSETS

2022


2021

Current assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$            419,887


$            332,716

     Accounts receivable

321,076


247,201

     Derivative assets

9,649


24,095

     Prepaid expenses and other

8,223


9,175

          Total current assets

758,835


613,187

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):




     Proved oil and gas properties

9,518,883


9,397,407

     Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization

(5,792,648)


(5,634,961)

     Unproved oil and gas properties

628,250


629,098

     Wells in progress

192,821


148,394

     Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,845 and $62,359,
     respectively

35,667


36,060

          Total property and equipment, net

4,582,973


4,575,998

Noncurrent assets:




     Derivative assets

8,903


239

     Other noncurrent assets

45,070


44,553

          Total noncurrent assets

53,973


44,792

Total assets

$         5,395,781


$         5,233,977

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




     Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$            514,558


$            563,306

     Derivative liabilities

538,127


319,506

     Other current liabilities

6,036


6,515

          Total current liabilities

1,058,721


889,327

Noncurrent liabilities:




     Revolving credit facility


     Senior Notes, net

1,980,392


2,081,164

     Asset retirement obligations

98,908


97,324

     Deferred income taxes

21,768


9,769

     Derivative liabilities

51,631


25,696

     Other noncurrent liabilities

69,252


67,566

          Total noncurrent liabilities

2,221,951


2,281,519

Stockholders' equity:




     Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:
     121,864,177 and 121,862,248 shares, respectively

1,219


1,219

     Additional paid-in capital

1,844,478


1,840,228

     Retained earnings

282,079


234,533

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,667)


(12,849)

          Total stockholders' equity

2,115,109


2,063,131

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         5,395,781


$         5,233,977

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2022


2021

Operating revenues and other income:




     Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue

$         858,721


$         423,165

     Other operating income

1,055


20,681

          Total operating revenues and other income

859,776


443,846

Operating expenses:




     Oil, gas, and NGL production expense

144,691


100,930

     Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

159,481


166,960

     Exploration (1)

9,046


9,323

     Impairment

1,000


8,750

     General and administrative (1)

24,996


24,714

     Net derivative loss (2)

418,521


344,689

     Other operating expense, net

305


(599)

          Total operating expenses

758,040


654,767

Income (loss) from operations

101,736


(210,921)

Interest expense

(39,387)


(39,871)

Other non-operating expense, net

(724)


(371)

Income (loss) before income taxes

61,625


(251,163)

Income tax expense

(12,861)


(106)

Net income (loss)

$            48,764


$        (251,269)





Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

121,907


114,759

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

124,179


114,759

Basic net income (loss) per common share

$                0.40


$               (2.19)

Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$                0.39


$               (2.19)

Dividends per common share

$                0.01


$                0.01





(1)  Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:




     Exploration expense

$                 991


$              1,284

     General and administrative expense

3,283


4,453

          Total non-cash stock-based compensation

$              4,274


$              5,737





(2)  The net derivative loss line item consists of the following:




     Derivative settlement loss

$         168,183


$         107,885

     Loss on fair value changes

250,338


236,804

          Total net derivative loss

$         418,521


$         344,689

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)





Additional
Paid-in
Capital


Retained
Earnings


Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss


Total
Stockholders'
Equity


Common Stock






Shares


Amount





Balances, December 31, 2021

121,862,248


$          1,219


$   1,840,228


$      234,533


$            (12,849)


$      2,063,131

Net income




48,764



48,764

Other comprehensive income





182


182

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share




(1,218)



(1,218)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting
of RSUs, net of shares used for tax
withholdings

1,929



(24)




(24)

Stock-based compensation expense



4,274




4,274

Balances, March 31, 2022

121,864,177


$          1,219


$   1,844,478


$      282,079


$            (12,667)


$      2,115,109




Additional
Paid-in
Capital




Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss


Total
Stockholders'
Equity


Common Stock



Retained
Earnings
(Deficit)




Shares


Amount





Balances, December 31, 2020

114,742,304


$          1,147


$   1,827,914


$      200,697


$            (13,598)


$      2,016,160

Net loss




(251,269)



(251,269)

Other comprehensive income





191


191

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share




(1,147)



(1,147)

Stock-based compensation expense



5,737




5,737

Balances, March 31, 2021

114,742,304


$          1,147


$   1,833,651


$       (51,719)


$            (13,407)


$      1,769,672

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




     Net income (loss)

$           48,764


$       (251,269)

     Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:




          Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

159,481


166,960

          Impairment

1,000


8,750

          Stock-based compensation expense

4,274


5,737

          Net derivative loss

418,521


344,689

          Derivative settlement loss

(168,183)


(107,885)

          Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

4,010


4,723

          Deferred income taxes

11,948


(52)

          Other, net

239


(14,592)

          Net change in working capital

(137,962)


(51,437)

Net cash provided by operating activities

342,092


105,624





Cash flows from investing activities:




          Capital expenditures

(150,127)


(147,563)

          Other, net


(71)

Net cash used in investing activities

(150,127)


(147,634)





Cash flows from financing activities:




          Proceeds from revolving credit facility


440,000

          Repayment of revolving credit facility


(398,000)

          Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes

(104,770)


          Other, net

(24)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(104,794)


42,000





Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

87,171


(10)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

332,716


10

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$         419,887


$                  —





Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information and non-cash activities:




Operating activities:




          Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest

$         (64,204)


$         (53,449)

Investing activities:




          Increase in capital expenditure accruals and other

$           15,627


$           37,409





Other information:




          Net cash (paid) refunded for income taxes

$                (50)


$                626

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures, which are used by management and the investment community to assess the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, as well as compare performance from period to period and across the Company's peer group.  The Company believes these metrics and performance measures are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare investments among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations.  These measures, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures provided by others.  A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented below.  These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX:  Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items.  Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the period-to-period comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.  The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information for internal analysis and for investors and analysts, as a performance and liquidity measure, to evaluate the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration, development, acquisitions, and to service debt.  The Company is also subject to financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company, based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios.  Please reference the Company's 2021 Form 10-K and first quarter 2022 form 10-Q for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share:  Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.  These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters.  The Company uses these measures to evaluate the comparability of the Company's ongoing operational results and trends and believes these measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis.

Net Debt:  Net debt is calculated as the total principal amount of outstanding senior secured notes and senior unsecured notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility less cash and cash equivalents (also referred to as total funded debt).  The Company uses net debt as a measure of financial position and believes this measure provides useful additional information to investors to evaluate the Company's capital structure and financial leverage.

Free cash flowFree cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other.  The Company uses this measure as representative of the cash from operations, in excess of capital expenditures that provides liquidity to fund non-discretionary obligations such as debt reduction, returning cash to shareholders or expanding the business.

  • Forward-looking Free cash flow: Guidance or projected measures are not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure because components of the GAAP calculation are inherently difficult to project.  Specifically, the timing of cash receipts and disbursements could not be projected with accuracy.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX:  Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above) for the trailing twelve-month period.  A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company's Credit Agreement.  The Company and the investment community may use this measure in understanding the Company's ability to service its debt and identify trends in its leverage position.  The Company reconciles the two non-GAAP measure components of this calculation.

  • Forward-looking Net-debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX: Guidance or projected measures are not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure because components of the GAAP calculation are inherently difficult to project.  Specifically, non-cash components of earnings such as derivative gains and losses, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt and unknown future events could not be projected with accuracy.

Adjusted operating margin:  Adjusted operating margin is calculated as oil, gas, and NGL revenues (before the effects of commodity derivative settlements), less operating expenses (specifically, LOE, transportation, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and G&A).  This calculation, when shown before the effect of derivative settlements,  excludes derivative settlements, exploration expense, and DD&A and is reflected on a per BOE basis using net equivalent production for the period represented.  This measure includes non-cash items in G&A, specifically stock compensation expense. The Company believes this metric provides management and the investment community with an understanding of the Company's recurring operating margin before DD&A, which is helpful to compare period-to-period and across peers.

Post-hedge: Post-hedge is calculated as the average realized price after the effects of commodity derivative settlements.  The Company believes this metric is useful to management and the investment community to understand the impacts of commodity derivative settlements on average price realized.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022












Production Data












For the Three Months Ended


Percent Change
Between



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


1Q22 &
4Q21


1Q22 &
1Q21



2022


2021


2021




Realized sales price (before the effect of derivative settlements):

     Oil (per Bbl)

$               94.03


$               76.08


$               56.33


24%


67%


     Gas (per Mcf)

$                 5.42


$                 6.35


$                 4.16


(15)%


30%


     NGLs (per Bbl)

$               38.56


$               39.63


$               26.93


(3)%


43%


     Equivalent (per Boe)

$               62.25


$               58.54


$               42.11


6%


48%


Realized sales price (including the effect of derivative settlements):

     Oil (per Bbl)

$               74.03


$               53.11


$               45.95


39%


61%


     Gas (per Mcf)

$                 4.56


$                 4.31


$                 2.28


6%


100%


     NGLs (per Bbl)

$               32.89


$               22.99


$               16.14


43%


104%


     Equivalent (per Boe)

$               50.06


$               40.09


$               31.37


25%


60%


Net production volumes: (1)

     Oil (MMBbl)

6.5


7.8


5.4


(17)%


19%


     Gas (Bcf)

31.4


31.3


21.5


—%


46%


     NGLs (MMBbl)

2.1


1.6


1.0


34%


105%


     MMBoe

13.8


14.6


10.0


(5)%


37%


Average net daily production: (1)

     Oil (MBbls/d)

71.8


84.5


60.3


(15)%


19%


     Gas (MMcf/d)

348.4


339.7


239.4


3%


46%


     NGLs (MBbls/d)

23.4


17.2


11.4


37%


105%


     MBoe/d

153.3


158.3


111.6


(3)%


37%


Per Boe data:











     Realized price (before the effect of derivative settlements)

$               62.25


$               58.54


$               42.11


6%


48%


     Lease operating expense

4.25


4.21


4.64


1%


(8)%


     Transportation costs

2.74


2.61


2.94


5%


(7)%


     Production taxes

2.93


2.80


1.94


5%


51%


     Ad valorem tax expense

0.58


0.22


0.52


164%


12%


     General and administrative (2)

1.81


2.55


2.46


(29)%


(26)%


     Adjusted operating margin (before the effect of derivative
     settlements) (3)

49.94


46.15


29.61


8%


69%


     Derivative settlement loss

(12.19)


(18.45)


(10.74)


34%


(14)%


     Adjusted operating margin (including the effect of derivative
     settlements) (3)

$               37.75


$               27.70


$               18.87


36%


100%


     Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement
     obligation liability accretion

$               11.56


$               13.74


$               16.62


(16)%


(30)%



(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding.

(2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.24, $0.25, and $0.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(3) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022


Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation (1)




(in thousands)








Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to
Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended
     March 31,


2022


2021

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$          48,764


$       (251,269)

     Interest expense

39,387


39,871

     Income tax expense

12,861


106

     Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

159,481


166,960

     Exploration (2)

8,055


8,039

     Impairment

1,000


8,750

     Stock-based compensation expense

4,274


5,737

     Net derivative loss

418,521


344,689

     Derivative settlement loss

(168,183)


(107,885)

     Other, net

404


(10)

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$        524,564


$        214,988

     Interest expense

(39,387)


(39,871)

     Income tax expense

(12,861)


(106)

     Exploration (2)

(8,055)


(8,039)

     Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

4,010


4,723

     Deferred income taxes

11,948


(52)

     Other, net

(165)


(14,582)

     Net change in working capital

(137,962)


(51,437)

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$        342,092


$        105,624





(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.  Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022


Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (1)




(in thousands, except per share data)








Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP):

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2022


2021

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$           48,764


$       (251,269)

     Net derivative loss

418,521


344,689

     Derivative settlement loss

(168,183)


(107,885)

     Impairment

1,000


8,750

     Other, net (2)

443


17

     Tax effect of adjustments (3)

(54,636)


(53,289)

     Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets


53,289

Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$         245,909


$           (5,698)





Diluted net income (loss) per common share (GAAP)

$               0.39


$             (2.19)

     Net derivative loss

3.37


3.00

     Derivative settlement loss

(1.35)


(0.94)

     Impairment

0.01


0.08

     Other, net (2)


     Tax effect of adjustments (3)

(0.44)


(0.46)

     Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets


0.46

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (non-GAAP)

$               1.98


$             (0.05)





Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

121,907


114,759

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

124,179


114,759





Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.








(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other adjustments primarily related to loss on extinguishment of debt and write-down of inventory.  For the three months ended March 31, 2021, other adjustments primarily related to loss on divestiture activity and bad debt expense.

(3) The tax effect of adjustments for each of the  three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%.  This rate approximates the Company's statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

March 31, 2022









Adjusted Operating Margin Reconciliation (1)













Reconciliation of oil, gas, and NGL production revenue
(GAAP) and income (loss) from operations (GAAP) to
adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP):

For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021


(in thousands)


($/Boe)


(in thousands)


($/Boe)

Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue (GAAP)

$          858,721


$             62.25


$          423,165


$             42.11

Operating expenses:








     Lease operating expenses

58,563


4.25


46,658


4.64

     Transportation costs

37,736


2.74


29,561


2.94

     Production taxes

40,414


2.93


19,498


1.94

     Ad valorem tax expense

7,978


0.58


5,213


0.52

     General and administrative (2)

24,996


1.81


24,714


2.46

Adjusted operating margin (before the effect of derivative
settlements) (non-GAAP)

$          689,034


$             49.94


$          297,521


$             29.61

     Derivative settlement loss

(168,183)


(12.19)


(107,885)


(10.74)

Adjusted operating margin (including the effect of derivative
settlements) (non-GAAP)

$          520,851


$             37.75


$          189,636


$             18.87









Add: Other operating income

1,055


0.08


20,681


2.06

     Derivative settlement loss

168,183


12.19


107,885


10.74

Less: Operating expenses:








     Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement
     obligation liability accretion

159,481


11.56


166,960


16.62

     Exploration

9,046


0.66


9,323


0.93

     Impairment

1,000


0.07


8,750


0.87

     Net derivative loss

418,521


30.34


344,689


34.30

     Other operating expense, net

305


0.02


(599)


(0.06)

Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)

$          101,736


$               7.37


$         (210,921)


$           (20.99)









Net equivalent production volumes (MBOE)

13,795




10,048











(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

(2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.24 and $0.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2022


Reconciliation of Total Long-Term Debt to Net Debt (1)


(in thousands)



As of March 31, 2022

Principal amount of Senior Secured Notes (2)

$                               446,675

Principal amount of Senior Unsecured Notes (2)

1,585,144

Revolving credit facility (2)

Total principal amount of debt (GAAP)

2,031,819

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

419,887

Net Debt (non-GAAP)

$                            1,611,932



(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

(2) Amounts are from Note 5 - Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Free Cash Flow (1)




(in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2022


2021

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$         342,092


$         105,624

     Net change in working capital

137,962


51,437

Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital

480,054


157,061





Capital expenditures (GAAP)

150,127


147,563

     Increase in capital expenditure accruals and other

15,627


37,409

Capital expenditures before accruals and other

165,754


184,972





Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$         314,300


$         (27,911)





(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.




