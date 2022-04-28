New Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings Are Here and Taking on Bladder Leaks During Bounce House Tour

New Pads guarantee up to 100% fresh protection against bladder leaks, giving women the confidence to join in more fun starting this summer

NEENAH, Wis., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poise® brand is telling bladder leaks to 'bounce' with its new Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings, available at major retailers and online. The Poise® brand's thinnest pads, now with an option for stay-in-place wings, guarantee up to 100 percent clean, dry, fresh protection from bladder leaks. To introduce the new product and help the 84 percent of moms planning more fun this summer,2 Poise® is hosting a bounce house tour in partnership with Big Bounce America. Knowing bouncing and other activities may worry the 1 in 3 women that experience bladder leaks, the new Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings gives women the confidence to pursue summer fun.1

Poise® encourages women to experience the fresh protection of Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings in the world's biggest bounce house, with activations beginning in May in New York, Minneapolis, Detroit and Chicago. Data shows:

Moms who have experienced bladder leaks are more likely to avoid jumping (49%) or amusement park and carnival rides (36%). 2

Two-fifths (44%) of moms who have experienced bladder leaks have had to skip or leave an event due to worry about bladder leaks, leading to 'mom guilt'. 2

Most moms with bladder leaks (69%) still use period pads, which don't protect from bladder leakage. Period pads are designed for slow-moving menstrual flows, while bladder leak pads are built for dribbles, bursts and gushes of pee.2

Moms and women can now have less worry and more fun with the new Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings that wick away moisture and odor for all day protection, helping keep women 10x drier* from bladder leaks than the leading period pad.

"Nearly half of all moms feel forced to miss out on fun with family and friends because of bladder leaks.2 Poise® believes this is unacceptable and is providing a product that allows all women to be their true selves," said Paige Chapman, Poise® Senior Brand Manager. "That's why after these last two years, we're inviting women to step out and actively pursue summer fun, knowing they have the fresh protection of Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings."

Dedicated to shattering stigmas surrounding women's health, Poise® is also partnering with Jade Roper and Carly Waddell, co-hosts of the "Mommies Tell All" podcast, to get real about bladder leaks. Throughout the summer, Jade, Carly and mom influencers will ignite honest conversations with all women about experiencing – and overcoming - bladder leaks.

"Carly and I launched our 'Mommies Tell All' podcast to put all mom-life topics on the table, so no woman feels alone, and part of that conversation includes bladder leaks," said Poise® partner Jade Roper. "We all struggle behind the scenes, which is why it's so important that Poise® is helping shatter stigmas and encouraging dialogue around real, daily motherhood experiences like bladder leaks."

Find Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings in the incontinence aisle, also available without wings, and in an assortment of absorbencies and pack sizes. Visit Poise.com and follow @Poise #ItTakesPoise on Facebook and Instagram for more information about the new Poise® Ultra Thin Pads with Wings, summer bounce house tour stops, highlights and more.

[1] These findings are derived from an online survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,173 women 25+, including an additional oversample of 200 new moms, that was fielded between February 1 and February 8, 2021 at 95% confidence with a margin of error of +/-3%.

[2] These findings are derived from an online survey of a nationally representative sample of 500 U.S. moms 18+ with children between the ages of 5-15, that was conducted between March 31 and April 4, 2022 at 95% confidence with a margin of error of +/-4%.

*for bladder leaks, vs. leading period pad and liner

About Kimberly-Clark:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

