InventHelp Inventor Develops Umbrella to Keep Users Cool & Comfortable (FMB-107)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to stay cool and comfortable while outdoors, at an amusement park or simply running errands," said an inventor, from Hanford, Calif., "so I invented the MISTABRELLA. My design could reduce the incidence of overheating."

The patent-pending invention offers an improved umbrella that would provide cooling relief from the heat. It also protects against rain and sun. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could make outdoor activities more enjoyable. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

