Hello Pal Announces Milestones for Overseas Livestreaming

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce key milestone achievements for overseas livestreaming outside China.

Highlights:

Over 50,000 live streamers in United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Egypt and Bahrain .

Immediate expansion of livestreaming planned for neighboring Middle Eastern countries.

Key livestreaming metrics, such as usage, hosts and gift givers, is nearly double overseas as compared to China .

Live streamers consist of a globally diverse user base from over 180 countries.

KL Wong, Chairman and CEO of Hello Pal states, "Our marketing and technical team made incredible gains in expanding our user base in the Middle East during the last year. Livestreaming activity has exceeded our expectations in outside China as certain key metrics represent nearly two-thirds of activity. Our focus will now shift to expanding in the same way in other parts of Southeast Asia, other Middle Eastern countries, and India."

Over the last year, Hello Pal assembled a robust marketing team to enter into and grow livestreaming in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain. The focus of the marketing team was to utilize their established network of live streamers. By utilizing an existing network of streamers, an existing user base was immediately available to watch and reward the streamers.

Since the launch, the total number of live streamers has grown to 50,000 in the Middle East, which is over double the total number of live streamers in China. Additional key metrics that show the success of Hello Pal's growth plans overseas include:

Overseas livestreaming time of 2000-2500 hours per day versus China livestreaming time of 1000-1200 hours per day.

Overseas hosts of 1000 per day versus China hosts of 500.

Overseas daily gift givers of 1200 per day versus China daily gift givers of 700 per day.

Given the success of this strategy, Hello Pal intends to implement this strategy in neighboring Middle Eastern countries, such as Turkey, Kuwait, and Jordan, and other parts of Southeast Asia, and India.

As previously announced, the Company anticipates that its livestreaming operations will grow upon the successful launch of DoggeChat and DogeChat. These 1-on-1 video chat apps will expand the Company's international platform thereby increasing the exposure of livestreaming into new regions.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel.

