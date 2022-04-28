Ekimetrics partners with TikTok to enable clients to effectively measure their advertising media mix spend

The French data science expert will power clients' privacy-first measurement models to help understand the true value of TikTok

PARIS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global data science consultancy Ekimetrics announced today its participation in TikTok's Media Mix Modeling Program amongst a select group of companies.

Since 2006, Ekimetrics' team of data scientists and consultants has helped some of the world's top brands maximise their business performance and build a competitive advantage in the market. Thanks to its expertise in Mix Modelling Marketing (MMM), Ekimetrics has enabled companies to develop faster and more insightful marketing effectiveness models, isolate the ROI of each of the Marketing Mix levers, and better measure their impact.

As a result, TikTok is partnering with Ekimetrics - a leading expert in MMM - among five key companies to participate in the Media Mix Modeling Program to bring reporting consistency and quality as well as a more streamlined media mix modeling process for advertisers globally.

"We are looking forward to bringing our proven marketing expertise to a leading social media platform and to support advertisers in delivering effective and engaging campaigns." said Thibault Labarre, Partner and Head of MMM, Ekimetrics.

Jorge Ruiz, Global Head of Marketing Science at TikTok, said: "We are thrilled to be furthering our measurement journey globally. Partnering with leaders across the measurement industry allows TikTok to understand advertiser needs through advanced, privacy-safe modeling techniques and how companies are leveraging our platform to successfully engage their audience and measure success. Our goal is to help clients reach their full potential with the TikTok community and maximize growth."

About Ekimetrics

Founded in 2006, Ekimetrics is the European leader in data science for business and marketing mix modeling. It brings together over 320 data scientists, has a presence in more than 50 countries worldwide, and has implemented in excess of 1,000 data science projects that have generated over EUR 1 billion in profits for its clients since 2006. Ekimetrics helps its clients to optimise their performance marketing, engagement with the end customer, and operational efficiency. Ekimetrics also uses data to advise companies on how to upgrade their products and services. Ekimetrics are committed to the most advanced data science, and producing ethical, fair and conscious data & AI practices.

