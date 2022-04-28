Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2022.

First quarter highlights

Net income of $8.5 million , or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $10.8 million , or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.14% of total loans at period end, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2021 and 21.3% at the June 30, 2020 high point.

Based on the March 31, 2022 market close share price of $24.10 , the $0.14 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.32% and a dividend payout ratio of 24.56%.

In January we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by solid loan growth. We continue to work on the integration of the Henry County Bank and did incur some additional expenses related to the acquisition that negatively impacted our noninterest expense. This had an adverse impact to our earnings of approximately $0.03 per share for the quarter. The transaction remains on schedule to close in late second or early third quarter and we look forward to welcoming their employees to the Civista family" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income decreased $896 thousand, or 3.8%, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, due to a decrease in interest income partially offset by a decrease in interest expense. Accretion of PPP fees was $1.2 million during the first quarter 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.38% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.30% for the same period a year ago.

The decrease in interest income was due to a $2.5 million decrease in PPP interest and fees and a decrease of $330 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions. Average earning assets decreased $192.1 million, partially offset by an 8 basis point increase in the yield.

Interest expense decreased $163 thousand, or 8.6%, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 7 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $109 thousand.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,006,984 $ 21,038 4.25%

$ 2,069,419 $ 22,783 4.47% Taxable securities 314,493 1,720 2.20%

174,740 1,275 3.08% Non-taxable securities 260,866 1,789 3.67%

207,573 1,518 4.12% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 232,246 119 0.21%

554,921 149 0.11% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,814,589 24,666 3.63%

$ 3,006,653 25,725 3.55% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 223,353





27,760



Premises and equipment, net 22,320





22,509



Accrued interest receivable 7,157





8,569



Intangible assets 84,374





84,862



Bank owned life insurance 46,726





46,062



Other assets 37,346





38,084



Less allowance for loan losses (26,775)





(25,590)



Total Assets $ 3,209,090





$ 3,208,909



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,383,372 $ 234 0.07%

$ 1,248,717 $ 343 0.11% Time 240,612 471 0.79%

284,042 917 1.31% FHLB 75,000 190 1.03%

125,000 443 1.44% Other borrowings 358 - 0.00%

- - 0.00% Subordinated debentures 103,713 836 3.27%

30,349 186 2.56% Repurchase agreements 25,228 3 0.05%

31,178 8 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,828,283 1,734 0.38%

$ 1,719,286 1,897 0.45% Noninterest-bearing deposits 933,654





1,100,023



Other liabilities 99,851





39,975



Shareholders' equity 347,302





349,625



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,209,090





$ 3,208,909



















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 22,932 3.25%



$ 23,828 3.10%















Net interest margin



3.38%





3.30%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $467 thousand and $407 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

Provision for loan losses was $300 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $830 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. The reserve ratio increased to 1.34% at March 31, 2022 from 1.33% at December 31, 2021. The reserve ratio without the impact of PPP loans would have only been 1 basis point higher.

For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $7.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 16.8%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,579

$ 1,256

$ 323

25.7% Net loss on sale of securities -

(1)

1

100.0% Net gain on equity securities 50

88

(38)

-43.2% Net gain on sale of loans 936

2,745

(1,809)

-65.9% ATM/Interchange fees 1,241

1,248

(7)

-0.6% Wealth management fees 1,277

1,146

131

11.4% Bank owned life insurance 244

243

1

0.4% Tax refund processing fees 1,900

1,900

-

0.0% Swap fees -

76

(76)

-100.0% Other 416

489

(73)

-14.9% Total noninterest income $ 7,643

$ 9,190

$ (1,547)

-16.8%

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $38.1 million and $77.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Service charges increased as a result of a $223 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $100 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Wealth management fees increased as a result of a $95 thousand increase in brokerage fees and a $33 thousand increase in trust fees. Brokerage income increased due to volume of business and trust income increased as a result of new accounts and market conditions.

Swap fees decreased due to the volume. We did not record a swap during the first quarter this year, compared to $4.2 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

Other income decreased due to a decrease in gains on the sale of OREO properties of $72 thousand.

For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense totaled $20.3 million, an increase of $868 thousand, or 4.5%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 12,223

$ 11,782

$ 441

3.7% Net occupancy and equipment 1,645

1,638

7

0.4% Contracted data processing 620

443

177

40.0% Taxes and assessments 794

884

(90)

-10.2% Professional services 1,049

738

311

42.1% Amortization of intangible assets 217

223

(6)

-2.7% ATM/Interchange expense 513

593

(80)

-13.5% Marketing 317

299

18

6.0% Software maintenance expense 708

508

200

39.4% Other 2,172

2,282

(110)

-4.8% Total noninterest expense $ 20,258

$ 19,390

$ 868

4.5%

Compensation expense increased primarily due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April and commission and incentive expense. Commission and incentive expense accruals increased $356.6 thousand, or 21.7%.

Contracted data processing fees increased due to merger related system deconversion fees of $215.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in taxes and assessments was attributable to decreases in both the FDIC assessment and franchise tax. FDIC assessments decreased due to lower assessment multipliers. Franchise tax decreased due to additional taxes paid in 2021 as a result of an amended return.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $118 thousand increase in merger related legal and audit and a $150 thousand increase in consulting fees.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 65.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 57.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2022 was 15.5% compared to 17.3% in 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $171.5 million, or 5.7%, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in cash of $148.5 million, or 56.2%. Loans held for sale increased $2.8 million, or 143.1%. The loan portfolio increased $20.3 million, which includes a decrease in PPP loans of $27.7 million.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 202,914

$ 203,293

$ (379)

-0.2% Paycheck protection program loans 15,529

43,209

(27,680)

-64.1% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 301,352

295,452

5,900

2.0% Non-owner Occupied 869,663

829,310

40,353

4.9% Residential Real Estate 432,770

430,060

2,710

0.6% Real Estate Construction 161,651

157,127

4,524

2.9% Farm Real Estate 24,648

28,419

(3,771)

-13.3% Consumer and Other 9,661

11,009

(1,348)

-12.2% Total Loans $ 2,018,188

$ 1,997,879

$ 20,309

1.0%

Loan balances increased $20.3 million, or 1.0% in the first quarter, including the PPP balance decline. Removing the effect of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $48.0 million or 2.5%. Commercial and Agriculture loans are flat as revolving line of credit balances continue to be undrawn. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner Occupied categories. Real Estate Construction grew slightly as new projects were originated awaiting the construction season. Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate is relatively flat as most new originations are sold on the secondary market with any portfolio loans basically equaling payment attrition.

Paycheck Protection Program

In total, we processed over 3,600 loans totaling $399.4 million of PPP loans. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $383.9 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $1.2 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and at March 31, 2022, $583 thousand of unearned PPP fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of March 31, 2022, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act totaled $2.8 million, or 0.14% of total loans at period end, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2021. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











Type of Loan

Number of

Loans

Balance

Percent of

loans

outstanding













Commercial and Agriculture

1

$ 245

0.01% Commercial Real Estate:











Non-owner Occupied

4

2,519

0.12%



5

$ 2,764

0.14%

Deposits

Total deposits increased $198.4 million, or 8.2%, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 987,347

$ 788,906

$ 198,441

25.2% Interest-bearing demand 540,924

537,510

3,414

0.6% Savings and money market 851,803

843,837

7,966

0.9% Time deposits 235,063

246,448

(11,385)

-4.6% Total Deposits $ 2,615,137

$ 2,416,701

$ 198,436

8.2%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $198.4 million was primarily due to a $199.4 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $20.4 million increase in public fund accounts, partially offset by a $15.5 million decrease in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $21.0 million increase in statement savings, a $7.5 million increase in personal money markets, and a $3.9 million increase in public fund money markets. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $19.0 million increase in brokered money market accounts and $6.1 million in business money market accounts. The decrease in time certificates was primarily due to certificates over $100 thousand.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at March 31, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

During 2022, Civista repurchased 183,357 shares for $4.4 million at a weighted average price of $24.17 per share. We have approximately $4.9 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,403 shares held by employees, at $24.66 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $27.5 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, primarily due to a $29.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Shareholders' equity also decreased due to a $4.6 million repurchase of treasury shares. Retained earnings increased $6.4 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $92 thousand for the three months of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $275 thousand for the same period of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021 Beginning of period $ 26,641

$ 25,028 Charge-offs (30)

(46) Recoveries 122

321 Provision 300

830 End of period $ 27,033

$ 26,133

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 were $5.4 million, unchanged from December 31, 2021. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.17% from 0.18% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 501.50% from 496.10% at December 31, 2021.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Non-accrual loans $ 3,915

$ 3,873 Restructured loans 1,475

1,497 Total non-performing loans 5,390

5,370 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 5,390

$ 5,370

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2022 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021











Interest income $ 24,666

$ 25,725

Interest expense 1,734

1,897

Net interest income 22,932

23,828

Provision for loan losses 300

830

Net interest income after provision 22,632

22,998

Noninterest income 7,643

9,190

Noninterest expense 20,258

19,187

Income before taxes 10,017

13,001

Income tax expense 1,551

2,243

Net income $ 8,466

$ 10,758











Dividends paid per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.12











Earnings per common share,







basic and diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.68











Average shares outstanding,







basic and diluted 14,853,287

15,820,301











Selected financial ratios:







Return on average assets (annualized) 1.07%

1.36%

Return on average equity (annualized) 9.89%

12.48%

Dividend payout ratio 24.56%

17.65%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.38%

3.30%



Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 412,698

$ 264,239 Investment in time deposits 1,728

1,730 Investment securities 553,499

560,946 Loans held for sale 4,794

1,972 Loans 2,018,188

1,997,879 Less: allowance for loan losses (27,033)

(26,641) Net loans 1,991,155

1,971,238 Other securities 18,511

17,011 Premises and equipment, net 22,110

22,445 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,251

84,432 Bank owned life insurance 46,885

46,641 Other assets 48,726

42,251 Total assets $ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905







Total deposits $ 2,615,137

$ 2,416,701 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

75,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,931

25,495 Subordinated debentures 103,704

103,735 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,893

36,762 Total shareholders' equity 327,692

355,212 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905







Shares outstanding at period end 14,797,214

14,954,200







Book value per share $ 22.15

$ 23.75 Equity to asset ratio 10.29%

11.79%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.34%

1.33% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17%

0.18% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 501.50%

496.10%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 3,915

$ 3,873 Troubled debt restructurings 1,475

1,497 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 5,390

$ 5,370

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, End of Period Balances 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 412,698

$ 264,239

$ 250,943

$ 243,083

$ 434,767 Investment in time deposits 1,728

1,730

2,222

2,223

2,471 Investment securities 553,499

560,946

499,226

458,831

357,798 Loans held for sale 4,794

1,972

5,810

6,618

10,769 Loans 2,018,188

1,997,879

2,004,814

2,019,196

2,060,239 Allowance for loan losses (27,033)

(26,641)

(26,568)

(26,197)

(26,133) Net Loans 1,991,155

1,971,238

1,978,246

1,992,999

2,034,106 Other securities 18,511

17,011

17,011

20,537

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 22,110

22,445

22,716

22,817

22,265 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,251

84,432

84,589

84,980

84,682 Bank owned life insurance 46,885

46,641

46,728

46,467

46,219 Other assets 48,726

42,251

45,667

47,010

44,676 Total Assets $ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905

$ 2,953,158

$ 2,925,565

$ 3,058,290



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,615,137

$ 2,416,701

$ 2,434,766

$ 2,402,992

$ 2,475,907 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000

125,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 23,931

25,495

23,331

24,916

29,513 Subordinated debentures 103,704

103,735

30,349

30,349

30,349 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,893

36,762

41,262

39,895

47,463 Total liabilities 2,856,665

2,657,693

2,604,708

2,573,152

2,708,232



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 277,919

277,741

277,627

277,495

277,164 Retained earnings 131,934

125,558

116,680

109,178

101,899 Treasury shares (61,472)

(56,907)

(55,155)

(45,953)

(38,574) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (20,689)

8,820

9,298

11,693

9,569 Total shareholders' equity 327,692

355,212

348,450

352,413

350,058



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905

$ 2,953,158

$ 2,925,565

$ 3,058,290



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,814,589

$ 2,773,498

$ 2,747,450

$ 2,776,131

$ 3,006,653 Securities 575,359

522,058

482,642

413,494

382,313 Loans 2,006,984

1,973,989

2,010,665

2,054,784

2,069,419 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,557,638

$ 2,430,613

$ 2,437,580

$ 2,448,183

$ 2,632,782 Interest-bearing deposits 1,623,984

1,619,560

1,588,079

1,580,622

1,532,759 Other interest-bearing liabilities 204,299

155,094

127,511

157,264

185,605 Total shareholders' equity 347,302

348,971

348,970

349,256

349,625

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Income statement 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



















Total interest and dividend income $ 24,666

$ 24,735

$ 25,784

$ 25,498

$ 25,725 Total interest expense 1,734

1,412

1,351

1,657

1,897 Net interest income 22,932

23,323

24,433

23,841

23,828 Provision for loan losses 300

-

-

-

830 Noninterest income 7,643

6,811

6,426

9,025

9,190 Noninterest expense 20,258

16,963

19,251

22,265

19,187 Income before taxes 10,017

13,171

11,608

10,601

13,001 Income tax expense 1,551

2,189

1,966

1,437

2,243 Net income $ 8,466

$ 10,982

$ 9,642

$ 9,164

$ 10,758



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 8,466

$ 10,982

$ 9,642

$ 9,164

$ 10,758 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 32

51

46

43

32 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 8,434

$ 10,931

$ 9,596

$ 9,121

$ 10,726



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 14,909,192

15,009,376

15,168,233

15,602,329

15,867,588 Less average participating securities 55,905

70,349

72,071

72,563

47,286 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 14,853,287

14,939,027

15,096,162

15,529,766

15,820,302



















Earnings per common share (1)

















Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.73

$ 0.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.68 Diluted 0.57

0.73

0.64

0.59

0.68



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,091

$ 2,104

$ 2,140

$ 1,885

$ 1,907



















Dividends paid per common share 0.14

0.14

0.14

0.12

0.12



















(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Asset quality 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 26,641

$ 26,568

$ 26,197

$ 26,133

$ 25,028 Charge-offs (30)

(11)

(77)

(25)

(46) Recoveries 122

84

448

89

321 Provision 300

-

-

-

830 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 27,033

$ 26,641

$ 26,568

$ 26,197

$ 26,133



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.34%

1.33%

1.33%

1.30%

1.27% Allowance to nonperforming assets 501.50%

496.10%

501.01%

443.50%

423.09% Allowance to nonperforming loans 501.50%

496.10%

503.50%

443.50%

423.09%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 5,390

$ 5,370

$ 5,277

$ 5,907

$ 6,177 Other real estate owned -

-

26

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 5,390

$ 5,370

$ 5,303

$ 5,907

$ 6,177



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.50%

10.21%

10.01%

9.92%

9.23% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.02%

12.92%

14.18%

14.65%

15.20% Total risk-based capital ratio 18.74%

14.35%

15.43%

15.90%

16.45% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.85%

9.25%

9.20%

9.42%

8.93%



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 327,692

$ 355,212

$ 348,450

$ 352,413

$ 350,058 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 84,251

84,432

84,589

84,980

84,682 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 243,441

$ 270,780

$ 263,861

$ 267,433

$ 265,376



















Total Shares Outstanding 14,797,214

14,954,200

15,029,972

15,434,592

15,750,479



















Tangible book value per share $ 16.45

$ 18.11

$ 17.56

$ 17.33

$ 16.85



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,184,357

$ 3,011,983

$ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 84,251

84,432

84,589

84,980

84,682 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,100,106

$ 2,927,551

$ 2,867,647

$ 2,839,663

$ 2,972,686



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.85%

9.25%

9.20%

9.42%

8.93%

